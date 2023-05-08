NORTHEAST HARBOR — The Mount Desert Land and Garden Preserve’s three garden properties are known for their design, history and excellence. The Abby Aldrich Rockefeller, Thuya and Asticou Azalea gardens each have their own niche.
“They really are all my favorite for different reasons,” said Kathryn Strand, the preserve’s director of development and communication. She said that the Abby Aldrich “is the most complex and stunning … the Thuya is much more approachable … it feels kind of homey and huggy” and the “Asticou has the Japanese influence so it is a whole ‘nother world in there.”
Not only do the gardens each have their own atmospheres, but they also have different blooming schedules. The Asticou blooms earliest in May and June, the Thuya’s peak is between June and July and the Abby Aldrich Rockefeller can only be viewed for nine weeks in July and August.
But what goes into preparing and maintaining all the trees, plants and flowers and petals that create these gardens?
Abby Aldrich
Erin Dilworth, manager of the Abby Aldrich Garden, said it takes planting 5,000 annuals, daily deadheading of each plant, and careful maintenance of over 20 acres of moss. She also says it is worth it. “My favorite time in this garden is when it is open and people are here,” she said.
The garden is the only preserve garden that requires a reservation. The location of this highly protected garden is only supplied once a reservation is made. "A lot of people on the island don't even realize this is here," said Dilworth.
Upon arrival, a long driveway leads visitors through a forest. Green, puffy moss of a variety of textures lays like a blanket below the trees, and sunlight streams through to make patterns on the natural carpet.
Dilworth says her season starts with this moss, making sure it is clean and healthy. “It likes acidic soil,” she explained. “In Maine, we have naturally acidic soil, and we just help it along by irrigating it and keeping it clean and helping it spread.”
As the road winds through the moss, it crests a hill. There, visitors come upon a parking lot and then walk down to the garden, which is enclosed in a pink, Chinese-influenced wall. A round moon gate at one end of the garden was inspired by Abby and John D. Rockefeller’s travels in Japan in the early 20th century.
Beatrix Ferrand originally designed the garden within the wall in the 1920s. It is an English border garden that blooms with fragrant flowers. “We have a lot of Oriental and Asiatic lilies that are perennials,” said Dilworth. “When they're in bloom, usually around early August, you can smell the garden from outside the walls.”
Flowers are not the only things to enjoy at the Abby Aldrich. A rectangular koi pond, which is emptied, cleaned and refilled weekly, greets visitors below a 12th century Korean statue. Twelve statues flank the sides of a Zen path that runs along the garden, and several other statues stand in the surrounding forest. The terrace of the old Rockefeller property, once called Eyrie, offers a view of Acadia’s mountains.
The Thuya Garden
Up on a hill, accessed by winding paths, the Thuya Garden features native plants and a 100-year-old apple tree. Rick Leduc is the garden manager there. “There are a lot of things that are special about this hidden garden up in the woods,” Leduc said.
Originally designed by Charles K. Savage with plants from Beatrix Ferrand’s Bar Harbor Reef Point Garden, the Thuya is accessed by trails that wind up the Asticou Terraces or by Thuya Drive. A dock in Northeast Harbor provides water access to the trails, Thuya Lodge and garden. The lodge was the home of rusticator Joseph Henry Curtis. It was built between 1912 and 1916. Within the lodge, visitors can explore period furniture and the Herbals Room, where Savage once collected horticultural materials.
Outside in the garden, Leduc’s season starts with the maintenance of the trails, stone structures and fences that create the foundation for the plants. Then the gardeners move on to taking down the stocks of plants that died over the winter and moving perennials as needed. Annuals come last, with about 3,000 planted in the border gardens.
Leduc has also begun planting more native, pollinator plants. “We’re trying to develop more sustainable, eco-friendly gardening, and mainly that is trying to plant plants and do gardening practices that sustain insects,” he said.
Efforts toward sustainability continue Curtis’ original intention of creating a setting untouched by human impacts.
Asticou Azalea Garden
The Asticou Azalea Garden can be viewed from Route 3 in Northeast Harbor. In peak season, the pond reflects the colors of azalea, rhododendron and cherry blossoms. Carefully raked paths lead visitors around the pond, across stepping stones and bridges, past a sand garden and invite quiet reflection on thoughtfully placed stone seats.
Mary Roper can often be found at the Asticou Azalea Garden. She has been working there for over 34 years.
Roper’s gardening season includes much more than pruning and weeding. Every detail of the garden is designed to appear natural and seamless. Willow branches are wrapped in long, tight bundles to create the edging of the garden. Trees and shrubs are grown in a nursery on the premises to ensure that the garden has readily available plants accustomed to the environment. Roper puts in years of effort to create compost with the perfect amount of acidity for the shrub garden.
“So what we're really expressing in this garden is a certain level of craftsmanship, and attention to detail and also a straight up love of natural materials, period,” said Roper. Charles K. Savage was also the original designer for the Asticou Azalea Garden, and Roper is dedicated to maintaining original elements of his design.
“It's like he was looking at Japanese gardens and it was reminding him of Acadia,” she said. “So he brought both elements here and used a lot of plant native plant materials to do it.”
Pitch pines are one of those essential native plants. Roper grows pitch pines in her nursery, tying the trunks in certain places to stress the tree so it appears to have grown on a windy mountain side. Roper said she is dedicated to maintaining a nursery on site. “First off, we get to be true horticulturalists, but then also we're thinking that we'll get much more longevity.”
Roper says she has observed longer lives in trees grown on site rather than in nurseries.
From specially made compost, to a sand garden that takes four hours to rake and handmade willow garden edges, the Asticou Azalea Garden is a year-round project that results in thousands of blossoms each spring.