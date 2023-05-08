Lifestyle

NORTHEAST HARBOR — The Mount Desert Land and Garden Preserve’s three garden properties are known for their design, history and excellence. The Abby Aldrich Rockefeller, Thuya and Asticou Azalea gardens each have their own niche.

“They really are all my favorite for different reasons,” said Kathryn Strand, the preserve’s director of development and communication. She said that the Abby Aldrich “is the most complex and stunning … the Thuya is much more approachable … it feels kind of homey and huggy” and the “Asticou has the Japanese influence so it is a whole ‘nother world in there.”

