Sisters Annie Schermerhorn Kane, left, and Fannie Schermerhorn Bridgham donated the lake and surrounding land at Lakewood. Along with their husbands, they also gave funds to purchase land on Dorr Mountain.
Long before anyone thought of building a motor road up Cadillac Mountain, the Brewer family, who owned much of the mountain, built a buckboard road that was popular with pedestrians or, as in this 1888 photo, for pulling a sled-like wagon.
Working overtime with two other crew members, dynamite man Dennis Doonan was fatally injured when a third stick of dynamite was added to the drill hole while they were blasting a ledge to build the Cadillac Mountain Road.
According to Paul MacQuinn, president of Harold MacQuinn Inc.--a company that worked extensively on Acadia's bridges, carriage roads, and sections of the Loop Road--the vehicle in this photograph appears to have been built specifically for this project in order to more the heavy rocks. His reasoning lies in his never having previously seen a similar vehicle, the use of the wagon wheels, and the high placement of the idler gear.
Built in the early 1950s, the motor road bridge over Duck Brook is the longest bridge in Acadia.
Frank Gray skate sails on Eagle Lake in the late 1930s.
ACADIA NAT’L PARK — One function of history books is to remind us of how much things have changed – and sometimes, how much they haven’t.
One example of this can be found in Anne Kozak's new book on the making of Acadia titled simply “Acadia National Park.” At the end of a fascinating section on the herculean job of creating the Cadillac Mountain Road, which opened in 1931, she writes, “One of the immediate concerns after the road opened was inadequate parking at the summit.”
Sound familiar?
Histories also can remind us that things that seemed like great ideas at the time turn out to be problematic. One of the most distinctive features of Acadia's Park Loop Road is the causeway over Otter Creek Cove, a pet project of John D. Rockefeller Jr. He hired famed landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted Jr. to design it. When it was completed in 1939, Rockefeller wrote in a letter to Olmsted, “The causeway looks as if it had always been there, so naturally is it related to the surrounding country, while the curve only adds to its beauty.”
The causeway has three arches beneath the roadway, Kozak writes, “so that water could freely flow in and out of Otter Cove.”
That was the idea, at least. But for years, some Otter Creek residents have complained that not enough water is able to flow in and out, leaving the inner cove virtually dead, devoid of wildlife. Last year, the town of Mount Desert and Acadia jointly commissioned a study of the problem and possible solutions.
The early history of Acadia is told, in Kozak’s book, in both text and dozens of vintage black-and-white photographs, some of them never before published. The book is meticulously researched, and the photos are gleaned from collections both public and private.
The book is part of Arcadia Publishing’s “Images of America” series. Kozak is professor emerita of English at College of the Atlantic and an occasional contributor to the Islander. She previously was the lead author of “The Wild Gardens of Acadia.”
No history of Acadia National Park would be complete without highlighting the contributions of the men who were principally responsible for its creation and development including Rockefeller and George Dorr. Kozak certainly gives them and other men their due. But she also makes a point of acknowledging the significant contributions of women.
She writes, for example, that Eliza Homans made one of the first large donations of land for Acadia, 140 acres that included The Beehive and The Bowl.
Kozak also writes that Dorr began developing the Sieur de Monts Spring area, with six memorial paths connecting it to the surrounding mountains and the town of Bar Harbor. Women provided the funds for four of the paths, and two paths were named for women.
A large section of Kozak’s “Acadia National Park” is devoted to the design and construction of the park’s roads and bridges. The motor road bridge over Duck Brook was especially challenging.
It was built between 1951 and 1953, at what now seems like the ridiculously low cost of $366,000. The triple-arch bridge is 402 feet long. It is the longest bridge in Acadia, and at the time it was built it was the longest bridge of its kind in the eastern United States.
The Duck Brook motor road bridge was the final piece in the completion of the Paradise Hill Road, which provided a new entrance to the park.
Kozak writes that Rockefeller “purchased the land for the Paradise Hill Road and the bridge. Aware that the impending war in Europe would require [federal] funding to shift toward the war effort, he advocated for contracts to be advertised and awarded before the United States became an active participant.”
Construction began six years after the end of the war and 11 years after completion of all the rest of the Paradise Hill Road.
Kozak also highlights the work of Acadia staff, especially rangers in the park’s early years. Among them was Maurice Sullivan, a ranger-naturalist who came to the park in 1936 as part of the Civilian Conservation Corps.
The final chapter of Kozak's book tells of and shows the myriad ways people have enjoyed Acadia over the years, from walking and picnicking to cross-country skiing and skate sailing.
“Over the years, I have written many articles about Acadia National Park,” Kozak said. “Researching this book not only gave me new insights but was also enlightening.”