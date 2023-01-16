BLUE HILL — Kneisel Hall, an annual chamber music festival and school in Blue Hill, has appointed Meredith Amado to be its new executive director. Amado has served as a board member for the Friends of the Blue Hill Library and Bagaduce Music and most recently was the program manager of Bagaduce Music.
Amado and her family are long-time summer residents of Blue Hill. She has taught violin in the area and her family’s relationship with Kneisel Hall spans four generations of musicians.
“My husband’s mother, Carol Stein Amado, performed at Kneisel, and both his aunt, Barbara Stein Mallow, and his grandmother, Lillian Fuchs, have been lifelong faculty members. Now our youngest daughter continues the tradition and enjoys summers as a participant in Kneisel Hall program for Maine students. I am thrilled to be joining this wonderful organization that brings the highest levels of teaching and performance to the peninsula,” Amado said.
Amado has a bachelor’s and master’s degree in violin from The Juilliard School in New York and has just completed a Master of Business Administration program with a concentration in nonprofit leadership.
“We are delighted to welcome Meredith to another and even closer relationship with ‘the cradle of chamber music teaching in America,’” said Kneisel Hall Board President Jeff Kehl. “We look forward to her leadership, in partnership with Artistic Director Laurie Smukler, for the 2023 season and years to follow.”