 PHOTO COURTESY OF MEREDITH AMADO

BLUE HILL — Kneisel Hall, an annual chamber music festival and school in Blue Hill, has appointed Meredith Amado to be its new executive director. Amado has served as a board member for the Friends of the Blue Hill Library and Bagaduce Music and most recently was the program manager of Bagaduce Music.

Amado and her family are long-time summer residents of Blue Hill. She has taught violin in the area and her family’s relationship with Kneisel Hall spans four generations of musicians.

