BELFAST — The Midcoast Chapter of the Union of Maine Visual Artists is inviting the public to its first juried exhibit at the Waterfall Arts Center, 256 High St., in Belfast from Jan. 25 to Feb. 24.

Renowned Maine artist David Estey, an abstract-expressionist painter, will jury this exhibit. Artwork will range from photography to painting to monoprints and mixed media work. An artists’ reception is scheduled from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27. The event is free and open to the public.