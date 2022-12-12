Jesup hosts crafternoon session for kids Dec 12, 2022 Dec 12, 2022 Updated 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lifestyle Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BAR HARBOR — The Jesup Memorial Library is hosting a crafternoon session for kids with Mike Duffy on Thursday, Dec. 22, from 3-4 p.m.Students in grades 4-8 are welcome to sign up. All materials will be provided. The project for Dec. 22 is making your own neck pillow.For more information, call the library at (207) 288-4245 or email Abby at amorrow@jesuplibrary.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bar Harbor Jesup Memorial Library Crafts Recommended for you Popular Bar Harbor Lobster Pound to reopen Town to create ethics code for committees High school sports facilities need major improvements Fire department goes shopping to make holidays brighter for community families MDI basketball teams prepare for season opener after gritty preseason Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists