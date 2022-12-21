Lifestyle

A Downeast Christmas is a new, independent holiday film that celebrates Maine, Christmas and a bit of romance.

 ILLUSTRATION COURTESY OF LUIGI SCARCELLI

PORTLAND — Christmas feels special no matter where one may be, but there is no place like home for the holidays. A new film, “A Downeast Christmas,” celebrates Maine as home. The movie, created entirely by and for Mainers, is a romantic comedy filmed in Portland and Bar Harbor starring Portland actors Blake Wright and Bailey Hall in the leading roles of Jack and Noelle.

Viewers from Mount Desert Island should look out for the Bar Harbor Village Green and gazebo while watching the film. “We went up to Bar Harbor and did a couple days of shooting,” said Luigi Scarcelli, writer and director, whose parents live in Hulls Cove. “I wanted to show that Bar Harbor can be a location for filming.”

