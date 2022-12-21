PORTLAND — Christmas feels special no matter where one may be, but there is no place like home for the holidays. A new film, “A Downeast Christmas,” celebrates Maine as home. The movie, created entirely by and for Mainers, is a romantic comedy filmed in Portland and Bar Harbor starring Portland actors Blake Wright and Bailey Hall in the leading roles of Jack and Noelle.
Viewers from Mount Desert Island should look out for the Bar Harbor Village Green and gazebo while watching the film. “We went up to Bar Harbor and did a couple days of shooting,” said Luigi Scarcelli, writer and director, whose parents live in Hulls Cove. “I wanted to show that Bar Harbor can be a location for filming.”
It is not just the scenery but the story itself that is familiar to many Mainers. When Noelle, a city girl, is sent to a small coastal town by a developer, she ends up meeting her love interest, Jack, and reevaluating what she is doing there in the first place.
The small town is a “fictionalized version of Bar Harbor called Crab Trap,” said Scarcelli. “There is slapstick comedy and the romantic twist…and the actors had great chemistry because a lot of them already knew each other.”
Many of the over 50 actors involved studied at University of Southern Maine. The Portland Media Center donated equipment and expertise while Scarcelli took care of the funding. He hopes to make some of his money back through YouTube viewings.
Scarcellli, a Portland resident who grew up in Farmington, began working on the film this fall. “We don’t need to wait around for Hollywood when we can make it ourselves, here,” said the director, who hosts a talk show, Friday PM, on Portland’s local cable channel 5.
After attending Wayneflete in Portland for high school, Scarcelli went on to USM where he got a bachelor’s degree in media studies. The filmmaker then got a Master of Fine Arts degree at Boston University before moving to Los Angeles to work in the film industry. Scarcelli returned to Portland about 10 years ago.
“I’m now trying to get it [the film industry] out here so that the people of Maine have movies of their own instead of one that was filmed in Canada or elsewhere,” Scarcelli said. “I don’t know why we aren’t doing more here. Maine is full of amazing writers and actors and filmmakers.”
“A Downeast Christmas” is available on YouTube, the Portland Media Center’s website (www.portlandmedia.org/watch) and Scarcelli’s Facebook page and will air on channel 5 in the Portland area every evening at 8 p.m. the week before Christmas as well as on Christmas Day.
Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.