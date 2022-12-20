QUINCY, Mass. — The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) urges added caution this holiday season, as Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are among the leading days of the year for U.S. home fires.
Many hallmarks of the holiday season, including Christmas trees, holiday decorations and festive meals, present potential fire hazards that contribute to an annual increase in U.S. home fires at this time of year.
“December is a leading month for home fires, in large part because many of the activities we engage in during the holiday season reflect leading causes of home fires year-round,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA vice president of Outreach and Advocacy. “Plus, as colder temperatures impact much of the country, use of heating equipment increases significantly.”
Fortunately, Carli notes, the majority of winter fires can be prevented with a little added awareness and planning.
“By knowing where potential fire hazards exist and taking some basic safety precautions to prevent them, people can enjoy a festive, fire-free holiday season,” said Carli.
According to NFPA statistics, the top-five items/activities associated with increased fire risk during the holidays are Christmas trees, decorations, candles, heating equipment and cooking.
The NFPA Winter Holidays page offers a variety of tips and resources to reduce the risk of fires. For more information, go to www.nfpa.org.