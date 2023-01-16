MOUNT DESERT — Mount Desert Island Historical Society is hosting its next Book Club meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13 on Zoom. The club has selected “Memoirs of Hadrian” by Marguerite Yourcenar as its discussion book. Author Carl Little, who wrote about Yourcenar and her Northeast Harbor home in the Historical Society’s annual history journal, will join the group as special guest speaker.
A novelist, essayist and short story writer, Yourcenar (1903-1987), born in Belgium, was raised in France and moved to the U.S. shortly before World War II. She and her partner, Grace Frick, eventually bought a house in Northeast Harbor, Petite Plaisance, and lived there for many decades.
As Little wrote, “Petite Plaisance would prove to be the perfect place for writing; Yourcenar completed two of her most acclaimed books, ‘Memoirs of Hadrian’ and ‘The Abyss’ while in residence, and many of her other works were composed and/or edited there. In her notes, she wrote about the creation of ‘Memoirs of Hadrian,’ [recalling] ‘an evening of freezing cold and… the almost polar silence of Mount Desert Island off the Atlantic shore…’”
‘Memoirs of Hadrian’ was translated from French to English by Frick. Copies are available to borrow from Mount Desert Island libraries and can also be purchased online.