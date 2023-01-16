Lifestyle

MOUNT DESERT — Mount Desert Island Historical Society is hosting its next Book Club meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13 on Zoom. The club has selected “Memoirs of Hadrian” by Marguerite Yourcenar as its discussion book. Author Carl Little, who wrote about Yourcenar and her Northeast Harbor home in the Historical Society’s annual history journal, will join the group as special guest speaker.

A novelist, essayist and short story writer, Yourcenar (1903-1987), born in Belgium, was raised in France and moved to the U.S. shortly before World War II. She and her partner, Grace Frick, eventually bought a house in Northeast Harbor, Petite Plaisance, and lived there for many decades.