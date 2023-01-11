Lifestyle

BAR HARBOR — Swan Hospitality Group and Decor Maine have announced the selection of Bar Harbor’s 2023 Designer Showhouse that will be open for tours this summer. High up on Hamilton Hill, the mansion on property that once belonged to Alexander Hamilton’s great grandson will undergo a major transformation with the help of a host of designers.

“This is a quirky house. I've called it a carnival of eccentricities in the past,” said Kim Swan of Swan Agency and the event’s creative director. “With that in mind, several of us decided that the Showhouse should embrace the fantastical and allow the designers to go as extreme as they want in the design. That will also make it a wonderful spectacle for those touring the home.” A couple of iconic features that will not be changed are the ballroom’s dramatic chandelier and the massive marble staircase.