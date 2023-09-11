BAR HARBOR — It has been a few years since the last all-day lighthouse tour set sail from Bar Harbor. On Sunday, Sept. 24, a “Grand Slam” lighthouse tour will be back, featuring 20 lighthouses from Bar Harbor to Rockland – all but two of the lights are located on islands.
The excursion leaves Harbor Place in Bar Harbor on Friendship V, a jet-powered catamaran, at 8:30 a.m. and returns by 5:30 p.m.
The lighthouses that will be visited include Bear Island, Bass Harbor, Blue Hill Bay, Pumpkin Island, Eagle Island, Mark Island, Goose Rocks, Brown’s Head, Grindle Point, Curtis Island, Indian Island, Rockland Breakwater, Owls Head, Heron Neck, Saddleback Ledge, Isle Au Haut, Burnt Coat Harbor, Baker Island, Winter Harbor and Egg Rock.
For those participating in the U.S. Lighthouse Passport Program, there will be stamps of all the lights available.
“We are very excited to operate this tour again,” said naturalist Zack Klyver, who is chartering the tour through his new venture, Maine Coast Lights. “The trip is incredible because we see so many lights and so much beauty of the Maine coast in one day – it is the quintessential Maine tour.”
It will be a day of expert lighthouse narration and professional photography assistance, and breakfast and lunch will be provided.
“We stop for 8-10 minutes at each light to capture photos, travel over 150 miles, pass hundreds of islands, encounter beautiful wildlife and view some of Maine’s most iconic scenery,” Klyver said.
Two lighthouse experts will be onboard to provide narration at each light. One is Jeremy D’Entremont, who is the historian for the American Lighthouse Foundation and U.S. Lighthouse Society. The other is Bob Trapani Jr., executive director of the American Lighthouse Foundation.
Klyver will host and provide narration on the wildlife encountered, including porpoises, eagles, seals and sometimes whales, and Acadia and Wabanaki history.
Michael Leonard, a professional photographer from Boothbay Harbor, will be onboard to help passengers get their best shot and take high quality photos.
D'Entremont has been called the leading expert on New England's historic lighthouses. He is the author or co-author of more than 20 books, including “The Lighthouses of Maine,” “Great Shipwrecks of the Maine Coast” and “The Lighthouse Handbook: New England.” He also produces and hosts a weekly podcast called Light Hearted for the U.S. Lighthouse Society.
“I’m so excited to be doing this tour again,” D’Entremont said. “I started photographing lighthouses when I was young and initially fell in love with their beauty, then I started reading their stories through Edward Rowe Snow and other sources and came to discover the fascinating history of lighthouses.”
Trapani is the author of “Gleams and Whispers: Maine Lighthouses and Their Allure.” He oversees the historical conservation and visitor programming at 10 Maine lighthouses through his role at the American Lighthouse Foundation. He volunteers with the Coast Guard and goes with them to complete technical repairs on lighthouses.
“The mere presence of a lighthouse points to a higher, altruistic purpose – one that embraces romance, mystery, drama, isolation, dedication and heroism,” said Trapani.
Both authors will have copies of their books on board for sale and signing.
“I’m thrilled to see this tour come back. I get a lot of feedback from people asking me about this trip. I’m onboard to help people take their best shot,” Leonard said. “We want everybody who are taking photos to go home with postcard quality photos.”