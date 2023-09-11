Lifestyle

BAR HARBOR — It has been a few years since the last all-day lighthouse tour set sail from Bar Harbor. On Sunday, Sept. 24, a “Grand Slam” lighthouse tour will be back, featuring 20 lighthouses from Bar Harbor to Rockland – all but two of the lights are located on islands.

The excursion leaves Harbor Place in Bar Harbor on Friendship V, a jet-powered catamaran, at 8:30 a.m. and returns by 5:30 p.m.