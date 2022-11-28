Lifestyle

BAR HARBOR — Head into the woods with local ecologist and forager Willow Cullen and discover a world of fungi.

Cullen founded her foraging tour business, Flora Funga Farms, in late 2019. “I mean, for me, I genuinely think of them as equals, as organisms that have as much a right to exist as I do, if not more,” said Cullen, of the mushrooms she encounters on her tours. Flora Funga Farms is based “wherever we happen to be,” said the tour guide, who leads foraging adventures on private land that she has permission to forage on or on “preserve land that is amenable to careful sustainable foraging.”

Tags

Reporter

Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.

Recommended for you