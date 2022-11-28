Grifola frondosa, also known as maitake and hen of the woods, is "a famous edible and medicinal mushroom. It is a polypore, having pores like a bolete but lacking a central stalk typical of boletes," says forager Willow Cullen.
Amanita bisporigera, also called destroying angel, is "deadly toxic to many mammals including humans and dogs. It radically disrupts liver function causing death by liver failure due to toxic proteins called amatoxins," says forager Willow Cullen.
Harrya chromapes, or chrome-foot bolete, is one of many varieties of bolete mushroom that grows around Mount Desert Island.
PHOTO COURTESY OF WILLOW CULLEN
Pleurocybella porrigens, also known as angel wings, grow on the stump of a conifer tree.
PHOTO COURTESY OF WILLOW CULLEN
Ganoderma tsugae is also called the hemlock reishi.
PHOTO COURTESY OF WILLOW CULLEN
Ecologist Willow Cullen examines a small spruce cone.
PHOTO COURTESY OF WILLOW CULLEN.
Willow Cullen kneels on the forest floor to get up close and personal with fungi.
PHOTOS COURTESY OF WILLOW CULLEN
Suillus spectabilis is another type of bolete mushroom. This photograph shows the underside of the mushroom that is covered in tiny pores.
PHOTO COURTESY OF WLLOW CULLEN
PHOTO COURTESY OF WILLOW CULLEN
BAR HARBOR — Head into the woods with local ecologist and forager Willow Cullen and discover a world of fungi.
Cullen founded her foraging tour business, Flora Funga Farms, in late 2019. “I mean, for me, I genuinely think of them as equals, as organisms that have as much a right to exist as I do, if not more,” said Cullen, of the mushrooms she encounters on her tours. Flora Funga Farms is based “wherever we happen to be,” said the tour guide, who leads foraging adventures on private land that she has permission to forage on or on “preserve land that is amenable to careful sustainable foraging.”
From amazing flavors to intense toxicity, mushrooms are diverse and play important roles in the environment. “Squirrels depend on fungi for food, as well as slugs. I don’t know what slugs would do without mushrooms,” Cullen explained. The forest as a whole also depends on mushrooms. “Without decomposing fungi, we would just be up to our necks in deadwood,” said the forager.
Cullen grew up in Seal Harbor and Somesville before attending College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor, where a class with visiting forager and author Greg Marley inspired her love for mushrooms. “The whole experience just like completely blew my mind,” explained Cullen. “Because I really had no relationship with fungi prior to that point, I’d just walk past them.”
On Flora Funga tours, Cullen takes the time to help others identify and appreciate mushrooms and learn about local ecology and sustainable foraging practices. Cullen makes sure that each tour group is informed of the impact their presence can have on an environment. “We want to be as respectful as possible…for the most part, we stick to the trails and then when we find mushrooms trailside, we might pull over and discuss those,” she said.
Whether one is looking for specific types of edible mushrooms, hoping to get an in-depth biological lesson or just wanting to see an interesting organism, Cullen can work with her clients to figure out a plan specific to them.
“You might just find mushrooms and be curious about them. And that’s totally, that’s plenty to get to get started,” said Cullen. “It’s really a matter of learning and getting to know each species like you would a person you know, getting to know their habits and habitats, their behavior and stuff like that and then it becomes much easier to differentiate one from another if you have a relationship with them.”
Cullen gave the example that some mushrooms associate with specific trees. “When we’re looking for, say, a specific mushroom, like if we’re out looking for certain kinds of chanterelles or certain kinds of boletes, we look first for the tree species that they associate with and the type of habitats where we might find those trees.” Chanterelles and boletes are two examples of mushroom genera containing large varieties of individual species. One of Cullen’s favorite edible mushrooms, colloquially known as “hen of the woods” or maitake, likes to grow at the base of old-growth oak trees, so that is where she goes looking for them.
On occasion, Cullen said that tour participants are looking “to take home a boatload of mushrooms,” and that unfortunately is not always possible. “The environment plays a critical role and climate conditions really affect whether or not you’ll see a certain mushroom at a certain time,” she said.
Cullen explained that many mushrooms are heavily dependent on water for survival and a low rainfall year like this one will limit the amount of mushrooms available. However, if edible mushrooms are found and foraged, Cullen can instruct proper cooking technique and even offers a picnic cookout option for her tours.
A Flora Funga tour can illuminate much more than a delicious meal, though. Cullen has studied the medicinal benefits of many mushrooms that can aid in everything from allergies to aging. Reishi is one of Cullen’s favorite mushrooms and is one that has a wide variety of medicinal benefits.
While mushrooms have many uses, Flora Funga Farms is dedicated to mindful stewardship rather than “plundering the woods for profit” while foraging, Cullen said. She does most of her foraging when there is a great abundance of mushrooms. “I’m not going to just go pick every mushroom when there’s only five mushrooms,’’ said Cullen. “That’s just rude.” Cullen said, however, that it is not rude to other foragers or animals who eat the mushrooms, but rude to mushrooms themselves. Cullen hopes to help tour participants see mushrooms as valuable, respectable beings. That begins with exploring.
Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.