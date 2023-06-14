BAR HARBOR —The Bar Harbor Garden Club has announced the local student winners of the 2023 Smokey Bear Poster Contest and Youth Poetry Contest with award ceremonies at the students’ schools.
Emma Grickis, a student in Susan Raven’s third-grade class at Pemetic Elementary School in Southwest Harbor, created the Smokey Bear poster that received triple first-place honors from local, state and regional levels. This recognition included the local Bar Harbor Garden Club, the Garden Club Federation of Maine (GCFM), and the New England Garden Clubs Inc. Emma is the daughter of Rachel and Kevin Grickis of Southwest Harbor.
"I like doing clay, a lot of drawing and painting,” Emma said. “I also like crafting and fishing. I like making all sorts of stuff."
First graders from Kristen Braun’s first-grade class at Trenton Elementary School participated in the Youth Poetry Contest sponsored by the Bar Harbor Garden Club. This year’s theme was “Seeds, Trees and Bees … Oh My – Celebrating the Diversity of Nature.” The local winner was Harold Coombs IV, son of Jane and Harold E. Coombs III of Trenton. Harold’s poem, “Bees,” was also recognized for first-place state honors by the GCFM.
Harold enjoys playing the video game Roblox, reading Dr. Seuss books and hiking in nature with his family.
The Bar Harbor Garden Club is a member of the Garden Club Federation of Maine, New England Garden Clubs Inc. and National Garden Clubs Inc. For more information, go to www.barharborgardenclub.org.