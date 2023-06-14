Lifestyle

BAR HARBOR —The Bar Harbor Garden Club has announced the local student winners of the 2023 Smokey Bear Poster Contest and Youth Poetry Contest with award ceremonies at the students’ schools.

Emma Grickis, a student in Susan Raven’s third-grade class at Pemetic Elementary School in Southwest Harbor, created the Smokey Bear poster that received triple first-place honors from local, state and regional levels. This recognition included the local Bar Harbor Garden Club, the Garden Club Federation of Maine (GCFM), and the New England Garden Clubs Inc. Emma is the daughter of Rachel and Kevin Grickis of Southwest Harbor.