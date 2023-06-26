BAR HARBOR — Town native Isaac Steiner is passionate about cooking flavorful, artful ramen from scratch and he has always dreamed of owning his own restaurant. So when he returned to his hometown this spring after studying culinary arts in New York, he jumped at the chance to bring great-tasting ramen to Mount Desert Island.
Ramen is a Japanese-style noodle dish that can be created with a variety of ingredients, aromatic oils and hearty broths.
Steiner started with a ramen pop-up on May 12 in the Open Table MDI building at 116 Cottage St., with proceeds of the event going toward the food access organization.
“It went so well, I was like, how can I keep doing this?” Steiner said.
After some deliberation and some math, Steiner presented a business plan to the board of directors of Open Table MDI – a plan for a ramen restaurant that would provide funding for essential food access programs.
“They loved it,” said Mahandeva Singh, Isaac’s father, co-founder and executive director of Open Table MDI. “He had a solid proposal, and it was a good idea to use this space to bring in some revenue.”
Steiner opened Cottage St. Ramen to the public for the first time on June 15. By doing so, at age 21, the young chef fulfilled his goal of working for himself in the food service industry by 22.
“I like ramen because there are a lot of misconceptions about it,” Steiner told the Islander. “But it is packed with vegetables, protein and vitamins.”
It’s also packed with flavors, which Steiner has a hand in creating. From garlic and chili oils to handmade noodles and broths, Steiner pays careful attention to each step of creating the perfect bowlful.
Aside from Steiner’s salary, any money made at Cottage St. Ramen will go toward funding Open Table MDI’s Food Access Project, which paused in April due to lack of funding. The organization hopes that with the help of Cottage St. Ramen, the program could be up and running again by November.
“We are currently $175,000 away from what we need to start the project up again,” Singh said.
Before it ran out of funding, the Food Access Project, a free island and outer islands mobile food distribution program, was delivering food boxes with kitchen staples to over 90 families each week.
Singh’s fundraising goal would cover the cost of the Food Access Project for two years. “The consistency piece of this program is so important,” Singh said. “We don’t want to start up and then have to shut it down again.”
Steiner projects that his business could raise between $4,000 and $5,000 each month. “It takes about $10,000 to run the Food Access Project each month,” explained Singh, “so we are still in need of some very generous donors.”
In the meantime, Cottage St. Ramen is a success.
“People have been really excited,” said Steiner, who had a line out the door on his first day open. “People have been saying that they needed a good ramen place. Before this, the nearest ramen was probably in Portland.”
The restaurant is currently open for in-house dining and takeout from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and from noon to 7 pm on Saturday. Steiner makes each bowl of ramen fresh with ingredients he preps himself.
The Classic Shio Ramen bowl is one of four dishes patrons can order. It starts with a homemade vegetable broth and whole wheat, hand-crafted noodles. Steiner then adds a roasted tomato, marinated soft-boiled egg, glazed homemade seitan, a glutenous meat substitute with surprisingly rich flavor and scallion greens.
Each ingredient comes together to complement the next, and the result is a hearty explosion of flavor. Steiner also makes sure to offer vegetarian and vegan variations of his dishes.
Ramen, Steiner explained, is a Japanese dish that is prepared in various ways across different regions of Japan, and now, around the world.
While the dish is constantly evolving, Steiner explained that there are five main components to a bowl of ramen.
The first component is broth; the second is noodles; the third is a topping like egg, bean sprouts or scallions; the fourth is aroma oil, such as ginger, chili or garlic oil that adds flavor and piques the senses; and the fifth is tare, a highly concentrated sauce that dictates the overall flavor of the ramen.
To wash down the warm and hearty noodles, Cottage St. Ramen also offers flavored oat milk teas made with homemade fruit syrups.
Open Table will not be serving its usual free community dinner on the Fourth of July, but Steiner said he would be there to offer late-night ramen following the town fireworks and festivities.
“Then we will be back to our regular schedule for the rest of the week,” he said. “It feels good to be helping Open Table and to be helping the community.”
For more information, visit www.cottagestramen.com.