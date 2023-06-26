Food

BAR HARBOR — Town native Isaac Steiner is passionate about cooking flavorful, artful ramen from scratch and he has always dreamed of owning his own restaurant. So when he returned to his hometown this spring after studying culinary arts in New York, he jumped at the chance to bring great-tasting ramen to Mount Desert Island.

Ramen is a Japanese-style noodle dish that can be created with a variety of ingredients, aromatic oils and hearty broths.