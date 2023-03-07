Y holds annual Pi Day pie sale Mar 7, 2023 Mar 7, 2023 Updated 13 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Food Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BAR HARBOR — Come and get yourself a homemade pie on National Pi Day, Tuesday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or until pies are sold out, at the YWCA of Mount Desert Island.Event proceeds will go to support the YWCA MDI lodging program.For more information, call (207) 288-5008. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bar Harbor Ywca Mdi Pie Sale Ywca Mdi Lodging Program Fundraiser Recommended for you Popular Lead petitioner for cruise ship limits granted intervenor status in lawsuit 10-unit apartment building proposed in Southwest Harbor New market provides new flavor for some, taste of home for others Island police log for week of March 2 Early release plan goes to school board Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists