BAR HARBOR — Across the nation, and closer to home in Maine, people are working to transform food systems. Carceral food systems are no exception.
Efforts to transform Maine’s prison and jail food systems and other regional food justice initiatives are the focus of the last College of the Atlantic Coffee & Conversation of the season with COA Partridge Chair in Food and Sustainable Agriculture Systems Dr. Kourtney Collum and a panel of leaders in the field.
The free event takes place at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, in person at the COA Davis Center for Human Ecology and live online; registration is required at coa.edu/coffeeconversation.
The Downeast Restorative Harvest project is breaking ground on a community garden to engage jail and prison residents, members of the recovery community, agriculture educators and other community members in growing food for the jail’s kitchen and for donation to local food assistance programs.
Maine State Prison has developed a robust horticultural training program to provide healthy food and meaningful vocational training for residents.
Nationally, groups like Impact Justice are working to expand access to nourishing food in prisons and jails as a fundamental human right.
In this panel, Collum leads a discussion with Healthy Acadia Food Programs Manager for Washington County Regina Grabrovac, Impact Justice Senior Program Manager Leslie Soble and Maine State Prison Vocational Trades Instructor in Sustainability Rebekah Mende about their work and expertise on these and other projects to realize food justice and build community food security in Maine and beyond.
COA’s annual summer event series, including Coffee & Conversation and The Summer Institute, offers free presentations, conversations and art from July through early September. The summer series is underwritten by the COA Champlain Society.