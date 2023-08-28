Food

BAR HARBOR — Across the nation, and closer to home in Maine, people are working to transform food systems. Carceral food systems are no exception.

Efforts to transform Maine’s prison and jail food systems and other regional food justice initiatives are the focus of the last College of the Atlantic Coffee & Conversation of the season with COA Partridge Chair in Food and Sustainable Agriculture Systems Dr. Kourtney Collum and a panel of leaders in the field.