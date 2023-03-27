The first time I heard about succotash was in St. Pius Parochial School run by the Catholic nuns.
While waiting in line in elementary school, me and my fellow inmates would practice our “Three Stooges” and “Looney Tunes” impressions, which were, of course, outlawed. Mostly it was different ways to poke someone in the eye or, a Looney Tune catchphrase perfectly done.
So when Sister Theresa pulled me out of line and asked what I just said, I answered in full character and enthusiasm, “Thufferin’ thuccotash!” just as the spite-talking Daffy Duck and Sylvester the Cat had.
That got me a full ticket for a trip to Mother Superior. It was there where I learned that the referred to succotash was a popular American stew and, unfortunately for me, “suffering succotash” was a slang phrase common in the late 1800s to replace the outlawed saying, “Suffering Christ.” So by default I went from goofy schoolboy to unclean Puritan. So this time I hit the jackpot, which amused Mother Superior.
But I have to say I actually learned a couple things that day. First, that succotash was an American dish I probably was already eating. Second, that how you say something is just as important as what you say.
The second time succotash came into my life was when I worked as a caterer in Boston. I was looking for a side dish for a Southwest grill menu I was serving for a rehearsal dinner.
Succotash made a perfect match for grilled foods, and it featured the corn, beans and squash that originated from that part of the Americas.
The Mayans of the Yucatán grew corn, beans and squash together in “milpas” (cleared lands) and referred to them as the “Three Sisters.”
I also discovered that succotash was ubiquitous across North America. Each region had its own style, such as Southwest, New England, Appalachian spicy savory and down home (bacon).
And it goes way back. The Narragansett name for the dish was “msickquatash,” which was mostly boiled corn with available vegetables, but most preferred beans and squash because they were sisters.
So it came to pass that at the heart of every succotash were three ingredients: corn, beans and squash. The rest became a matter of taste. Some have sassafras and filé, others have chili, cilantro and tomato, and even simple black pepper, nutmeg and butter.
The succotash recipe I have here is savory New England style with some Mexican heat. This version has an addition of tomato and peppers that seems a natural addition. My 7Spice brings the heat and the New England herbs infuse the savory. I’ve used three different beans to give it color and depth.
This succotash is good with fried chicken, grilled skewers of meats or seafood and, of course, meatloaf. Skewers of mushroom or eggplant would be excellent for vegans to add to this already protein and nutrient dense food.
Southwest Harbor Succotash
2 cups corn
1 cup navy beans
1 large zucchini
1 cup black beans
1 large onion
1 cup red kidney
3 large plum tomatoes
1 tsp tarragon
1 large green pepper
1 tsp thyme
3 cloves garlic
1 tsp sage
1 tbsp smoked paprika
1 1/2 tbsp 7Spice
2 tbsp safflower oil
Sea salt to taste
The pan you want to use should have a heavy bottom. This will help brown and caramelize the food instead of burning it. A cast iron pan works well for braising.
Cut the zucchini, tomato, pepper and onion all into a large dice (about 1 inch). Toss them in a bowl and mix evenly with the tarragon, thyme, sage and smoked paprika.
Mince the garlic.
Mix the cups of corn and cooked beans in a bowl. Add the 7Spice and mix evenly with corn and beans. Bring your braising pan to medium heat to preheat.
Locate your two bowls of veggies and beans close to your cooking pan for quick and easy reach because once you start cooking, you’ll need to be there for the process.
Add two tablespoons of safflower oil to the preheated pan and turn it to high. Immediately toss in the garlic and the bowl of veggies. You want to sauté the vegetables to start. Get your spatula in there and keep everything moving. You want them to sauté’ and braise, not burn. The secret to any good stew is the braising process. The braise caramelizes the veggies evenly –that’s what eventually makes a great sauce.
Keep water handy. You’ll need it to “deglaze” the pan. Adding water while you braise pulls the browning (caramelizing) up off the pan, deglazing it. You have to be vigilant. If it gets too dark, the sauce could end up a little bitter. Light brown is what you want – not charcoal.
Once you start deglazing, bring the heat to medium to slow the cooking down. Add water as you need it.
Add in the corn, beans and 7Spice and continue braising your succotash until the vegetables are softened enough to have the consistency of a ratatouille. Add enough water in the end according to whether you want it to be more of a stew than a casserole.
Island 7Spice
3 tbsp smoked paprika
2 tsp adobo
2 tbsp chipolte
1 tsp cayenne
2 tbsp cumin
2 tsp nutmeg
1 tbsp sage (rubbed)
2 tsp sea salt (optional)
Mix all the ingredients in a bowl, mortar/pestle or even a grinder. Store it in a glass jar.
The Three Sisters
The third time I heard of succotash is this time while researching the history of the Native American tradition of planting the Three Sisters: corn, beans and squash.
The Three Sisters is not only a tradition of cooking but also a method of farming them together. This was the original regenerative method of companion planting literally supporting each other.
The corn stalks provide support for the climbing pole beans and the squash plants grow below providing cover for the soil. They work together so they don’t need pesticides or fertilizers, and together they help put carbon back into the ground where it belongs.
This companion planting was practiced by Indigenous nations across pre-Columbian North America, such as the Cherokee, the Iroquois, Wampanoag, Wabanaki and Micmac. We sure do need these organic methods today. Interesting that these ways have always been here.
Here are recipes that feature The Three Sisters. It’s easy to have recipes with these vegetables because the tastes flow together well.
Butternut Cornbread with Red Beans
This cornbread would be great for chili or pan-grilled to have with coffee.
I used a 10- to 12-inch cast iron pan for this cornbread. Be sure to remember to butter or spray your pan.
1 1/2 cups cornmeal
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 tbsp baking powder
1 tsp sea salt
1/2 tsp cinnamon
1/2 tsp nutmeg
1/2 tsp chipotle
2 eggs
1 1/2 cups oat milk
12 oz butternut, cooked and mashed
1/2 cup adzuki beans, cooked and mashed
1/4 cup maple syrup
1/4 cup sugar
2 tbsp safflower oil
First mix all the dry ingredients together: cornmeal, flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg and chipotle.
In another bowl, mix the wet ingredients: oat milk, eggs, butternut squash, beans, maple, sugar and oil.
Fold and mix the dry ingredients with the wet ingredients. Pour into your oiled pan. Bake at 400 degrees for 25 minutes.
Try it right out of the oven covered in butter with a Mexican hot chocolate.
You can replace the butternut with pumpkin and the adzuki with black beans if you want.
Pumpkin Polenta with Ginger Black Bean Sauce
For a great dinner, you can griddle a piece of polenta, pour over some black beans and serve with sautéed yellow squash.
If you’re not serving it hot, make the polenta the day before so it can pull together as a loaf so you may slice it for the griddle.
If hot, spoon it into a bowl as a porridge and grate asiago and butter over the top – an Italian favorite.
3 cups polenta
8 cups water
1 large carrot, julienned extra small
3 tbsp leeks, slivered
15 oz can pumpkin puree
1 tbsp smoked paprika
1 tbsp chipotle
1/2 tsp each dry basil, cilantro, oregano
2 cloves garlic, grated
Prepare two 9-by-5 glass loaf pans by spraying them with olive oil.
Bring the water to a boil in a 6-quart heavy bottomed stainless pot. Toss all ingredients, except the polenta, into the boiling water.
After the water comes back to a boil, slowly add the polenta, mixing with a strong wooden spoon as you go. It will thicken and become a porridge. Keep mixing and bring the heat down and slow cook your polenta a couple more minutes. Use a rubber spatula to scrape the porridge away from the sides of the pot.
When it’s ready to pour into your loaf pans, use the spatula to scrape out the porridge and shape the loaf.
It’s good to let it set at least two hours before you cut into it.
Ginger Black Bean Sauce
15 oz can black beans
1 tbsp ginger, minced
1 tbsp garlic, minced
1 tbsp tamari
1/2 tsp cumin
1/2 tsp cinnamon
In a saucepan, slowly sauté the ginger and garlic in safflower or sesame oil. Cook them until they are slightly golden then add the black beans, tamari, cumin and cinnamon.
Add some water to loosen the beans and start a slow simmer. Cook low and let spices permeate the sauce. Add water as you need it.
If you want to thicken it more, add some instant potato flakes – an easy, non-gluten thickener.
Serve alongside your polenta.
Bon appétit.