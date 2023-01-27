Somesville Library hosts Soup and Bread event Feb. 8 Jan 27, 2023 Jan 27, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Food Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MOUNT DESERT — The Somesville Library is holding its first inside Soup and Bread event since March of 2020 from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8.A variety of homemade soups and other fare, plus breads and cookies, will be available for inside dining or takeout.There is no charge for this community event. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mount Desert Somesville Somesville Library Community Recommended for you Popular Locals are focal to new eatery Bar Harbor town manager resigns Stories of Stone Barn Farm Open Table MDI builds community through food March held on 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists