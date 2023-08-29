Food

MOUNT DESERT — For the second consecutive year, Healthy Acadia, Impact Justice and College of the Atlantic are teaming up to highlight and garner support for local food justice projects with three days of community conversations and engagement events in September.

On Thursday, Sept. 7, the partners will cohost their second annual farm dinner and conversation focused on food justice in Maine’s prisons and jails. The event will be held at College of the Atlantic’s Beech Hill Farm in Mount Desert, and will feature guest speakers Maria Girouard and Randall Liberty.