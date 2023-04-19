Food

MOUNT DESERT — The Mount Desert Elementary School held an Empty Bowls fundraiser at The Neighborhood House on April 13. The community-centered event was the culmination of a month’s long effort to educate students about food insecurity and advocacy.

Empty Bowls is a worldwide movement by artists and craftspeople that raises money for food-related causes and to feed the hungry in their communities.

