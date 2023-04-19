MOUNT DESERT — The Mount Desert Elementary School held an Empty Bowls fundraiser at The Neighborhood House on April 13. The community-centered event was the culmination of a month’s long effort to educate students about food insecurity and advocacy.
Empty Bowls is a worldwide movement by artists and craftspeople that raises money for food-related causes and to feed the hungry in their communities.
Over the last several months, local potter and painter Kaitlyn Miller visited fourth- through eighth-grade art classes to teach students how to make ceramic bowls. Art teacher Shannon Westphal helped her students glaze and fire the bowls. And other teachers, such as math teacher Ben Macko, helped students learn about food insecurity through research projects and field trips.
At the fundraiser, bowls made by the students were up for sale. For $10, participants got to choose a bowl to fill with unlimited soup and to graze at the dessert table. Focaccia bread, chips and toppings were served alongside 14 different soups that were created by community members, parents, eighth grade students and Tasha Higgins, the school’s food service director. Lemon bars and chocolate chip cookies were dessert.
Local artists Shannon Westphal, Gabby Niejadlik, Patty Kelley, Jenn McGee, Keri Kamura, Carol Shutt, Rocky Mann, Aaron Mitchell, Mike Duffy, Bonnie Chase and Amy Pollien also created bowls that were auctioned off at the dinner.
Masters of ceremonies for the event were two eighth grade students, Sage Astartin and Delilah Damon-Dong. Astartin said the program taught her how to turn artwork into a purpose.
“Artwork always has a purpose,” Astartin said, “but this had a community impact.”
Damon-Dong said that before the school started working on Empty Bowls, she didn’t realize the impact food insecurity had on children her own age. “Since the statistic is one in four children, that means there could be so many kids in our school,” she said.
Both students were proud of the community support for the event. “If you were going to describe one thing about MDI, it would be community,” said Astartin.
By the end of the event, over $2,000 had been raised for the Good Shepard Food Bank. Macko called the event a success, saying, “All the people that were involved with little parts and pieces made it feel like it truly was a whole school event.”
Both Macko and PTO parent and organizer Katherine Emery would like to make this an annual program. Although the kids now have the skills to talk about and help with food insecurity in their communities, Miller says she would love to see even more involvement from the community and from younger students.
“What you want ultimately is agency, for a kid to have an idea and feel like it can make a difference in their community,” Emery said.
Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.