BAR HARBOR — It is sometimes difficult to decide what to make for dinner, especially for a large number of people. Carolyn Rapkievian of Bar Harbor has this problem solved with a special Armenian dish called ghapama, which is a stuffed, baked pumpkin traditionally prepared during the Christmas season.
The home chef was recently featured in Maine Public’s Dash of Maine Cooking Challenge holiday cookbook for her “MDI Ghapama” recipe. The blend of her Armenian heritage and local ingredients made her recipe a hit.
“I grew up cooking with my mother and grandmother and learning cooking without written recipes,” said Rapkievian. “So, you know, it’s kind of a tradition passed down of many different kinds of Armenian foods.”
Later in life, Rapkievian traveled to Armenia several times. On one of her visits, Rapkievian was introduced to ghapama. To make the dish, one starts as one would when making a jack-o-lantern. The pumpkin’s stem is cut off to create a lid, and the stringy insides and seeds are scooped out. Then the pumpkin is filled with rice, raisins, dried apricots, sour cherries and pecans and cooked in the oven. To serve, the pumpkin is cut into slices that fall open to reveal the steaming filling.
Ghapama is a tradition that extends far beyond the kitchen. There is even a popular Armenian folk song about the dish. A story of a family gathering together, the song goes, “A hundred ravenous people/What shall I do, shall I do?/One hundred people, one squash!” In the song, every relative has shown up for dinner, even “the male cousin’s wife’s brother” and the solution for feeding all of these people is one delicious ghapama.
For the Dash of Maine challenge, Rapkievian substituted raisins, dried apricots, sour cherries and pecans with dried cranberries, blueberries and walnuts to give the ghapama that Maine flavor. Rapkievian also suggests using acorn squash instead of a small pumpkin for a different, but just as satisfying, flavor.
Despite the often large quantity of ghapama that is made, Rapkievian says there often aren’t any leftovers because it smells so good with “all of the fruits and spices and butter that’s cooking.”
Beyond cooking, Rapkievian works to keep strong ties to Armenian culture by leading Armenian dance groups and workshops, and creating a film that documents traditional Armenian dances.
