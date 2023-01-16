Food

BAR HARBOR — It is sometimes difficult to decide what to make for dinner, especially for a large number of people. Carolyn Rapkievian of Bar Harbor has this problem solved with a special Armenian dish called ghapama, which is a stuffed, baked pumpkin traditionally prepared during the Christmas season.

The home chef was recently featured in Maine Public’s Dash of Maine Cooking Challenge holiday cookbook for her “MDI Ghapama” recipe. The blend of her Armenian heritage and local ingredients made her recipe a hit.

Reporter

Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.

