Benefit takeout dinner to be held Feb. 12 Feb 8, 2023 MOUNT DESERT — A benefit takeout lasagna dinner is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 12, from 5-7 p.m. at the Somesville Union Meetinghouse.Donations will benefit heating assistance for the MDI Campfire Coalition and for Ukraine, Afghanistan and refugee camps worldwide.Meals will include lasagna, both meat and veggie, salad, bread and a cookie. Tags Mount Desert Somesville Fundraiser Community Dinner