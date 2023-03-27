MOUNT DESERT — The lion of early March is quickly becoming a lamb as 30-degree days become 40-degree days and snow turns into rain. The ground is thawing and crocuses are peeking up from the soil. All this means the team at Beech Hill Farm in Mount Desert has begun preparing for a busy growing season.
“It's just so exciting to have fresh greens at the moment after having a winter of surviving on squash and sweet potato,” said Beech Hill Farm co-manager Anna Davis.
Davis stood in the doorway of a long greenhouse filled with fresh spinach and kale that was seeded in October. After spending the winter months protected under row covers, the greens have produced bountiful leaves that are harvested twice a week and sent off to the FarmDrop CSA (community supported agriculture) program, College of the Atlantic (COA) and stores like A&B Naturals and Sawyer’s Market.
Davis was accompanied in the greenhouse by Assistant Manager Tara Allen, who was cleaning up the crop, plucking away dead and unwanted leaves. This will be Allen’s fifth season as assistant manager of the farm.
The farm is owned by COA, Allen’s alma mater. After graduation, Allen managed a small farm in Florida before returning to Mount Desert Island and Beech Hill. “I like feeling connected to my food – seeing where it comes from and where it goes,” Allen said.
Davis and co-manager David Levison have been at Beech Hill for 10 seasons. While they originally had no connection to COA, Davis says they have grown to love the school and community.
“I just feel like it's this extraordinary resource that we've been given to work here,” Davis said. “And it feels like an amazing way to kind of give back to the community, and being able to provide local and sustainably grown food is so cool.
“I love connecting with people. I love working with the people we work with. I love working with students and connecting with the college.”
Davis and Levison live in a home on the farm with their newborn baby and pups Moses and Wanda. Allen lives just across the street. A farmstand greets visitors at the farm’s entrance with fresh produce and baked goods. Five greenhouses stretch out alongside fields soon to be filled with fresh vegetables. A small windmill and 40 solar panels take care of approximately half of all the energy needed to run the farm.
Davis explained that aside from the one greenhouse used for propagation, none of their greenhouses are heated with anything other than the sun.
Currently, the propagation house is home to onion, shallot, beet and lettuce plugs, or tiny seedlings. Another unheated greenhouse is filled with the beginnings of a spring mix. The seedlings of mustard, arugula, bok choy and more are still under row covers and can barely be spotted over the soil. A fourth greenhouse has been seeded with carrots. Right now, one could never tell, but Davis estimates that they will eventually harvest over 500 pounds of carrots.
Carrots and onions are what are called storage crops, meaning they can be harvested, stored and sold throughout the winter. Davis reported that onion may be her favorite crop for precisely that reason.
“So, we're seeding this year's onions while we still are selling last year's onions. It feels like a really beautiful full-season crop,” she said. “They are something that you can eat with anything, and we do the last big all-staff harvest of them in September, which is a fun event.”
At the height of the season, Davis, Levison and Allen are joined by 15 employees. About half of the summer staff are COA students who are housed in the Northeast Harbor Project, a building in downtown Northeast Harbor owned by COA, which is home to The Salt Market and four apartments.
Four of the summer staff work full time in the farmstand and two work in the kitchen, baking and prepping added-value produce like salad mixes. The rest are field crew who plant, harvest and tend to the greenhouses and fields.
The farmstand is getting an upgrade this year. “That's really exciting just because we've maxed out on space there,” Davis said. “So we're adding more retail space and we're also insulating it and adding heating and cooling so that we can extend the seasons.”
In past years, the farmstand opened in early June and closed at the beginning of November. “Our hope in future years is to be open at the beginning of May. We're hoping to push the season into the end of November to be able to ride out the shoulder seasons,” Davis said.
With April just around the corner, Davis said the feelings are mixed. “You're so excited because you're like, ‘we're gonna be outside, there's gonna be all this amazing produce, we have all of our teams starting, our customers are coming back,’” she said, smiling. “And it means we also know what's coming. We've all worked here long enough to know here comes our long days, our hot days. And then the mid-August kind of relentlessness when there's just so much food coming in and it's hard just to keep up.”
Surrounded by the first crop of spinach and kale that braved the Maine winter, Davis looked around and said, “It is like the amazing calm before the storm.”
To shop Beech Hill Farm, visit MDI Farmdrop online at https://farmdrop.us/farm/beech-hill-farm/?markethub=mount-desert-island.