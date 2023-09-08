SOUTHWEST HARBOR — On a sunny Sunday morning, a small crowd gathered under a tent on the Common Good Soup Kitchen and Café patio to enjoy breakfast, make conversation and sing along to the Common Good Band as its 15-odd members launched into another lively chorus of “Sweet Caroline.”
“We’re a gathering place,” said Laurie Ward, who volunteered at Common Good for eight years before becoming executive director in 2019.
Inside, Common Good bustled with activity as volunteers baked popovers, stirred oatmeal and filled takeout cups with homemade local strawberry and blueberry jams and walnut maple butter. During a tour of the kitchen, Ward pulled a hot tray of golden-brown popovers out of the oven without missing a beat.
Common Good’s popover fundraisers began in 2010. One of the organization’s founders, Larry Stettner, who passed away in 2017, was renowned for his popovers. Their popularity among volunteers inspired the food pantry to begin serving the classic New England treat in its café. It was an instant success that grew when Common Good moved to its current location in the heart of Southwest Harbor, attracting the attention of summer visitors as well as year-long residents.
For a suggested donation of $10, guests enjoy an all-you-can-eat breakfast, which also includes oatmeal, coffee, hot chocolate and juice, and live music from local musicians. The popovers, with their simple ingredients, can be produced at relatively low cost and with minimal food waste. The recipe is also uncomplicated enough for any volunteer to follow without special culinary training or experience.
“By keeping our stuff very, very simple, we do them very, very well,” said Ward. She noted that Common Good is actually the number-one restaurant in Southwest Harbor, according to TripAdvisor.
Ward said there are no secret tricks or ingredients, but that the key to successful popovers is making the batter a day in advance in order to let it sit overnight and keeping the batches small (one batch calls for 30 eggs, a gallon of milk and 16 cups of flour in the Common Good kitchen). For those looking to recreate the effect on a smaller scale at home, Common Good also offers popover mix for sale.
Each batch takes an hour to make, from pouring to baking, and on busy days Common Good will serve up to 700 popovers. Almost all of them are made by Marlene Davis, a beloved fixture at Common Good who’s been volunteering there since 2008.
“We take care of the forgotten and the invisible of the island,” she said of the organization and its mission. Davis, who lives in Otter Creek, wakes up at 4 a.m. to get to the kitchen by 5. When she isn’t too busy in the kitchen, Davis pops out to chat with guests, sway to the music or sing with the band.
The summer fundraiser is one of Common Good’s main revenue streams, providing 80 percent of the funding for its community meals. Beginning in November and ending in April, the organization provides a free lunch on Thursdays and breakfast on Sundays. This winter, Common Good will also be adding two community dinners a week.
Like the summer breakfasts, Common Good’s winter dinners will have a suggested donation for attendees. The idea is that those who can afford to pay will, while, at the same time, guests who need the pantry’s support can enter cost-free and enjoy a good meal, live music and community-oriented atmosphere without stigma.
“I like to be able to have everyone from the community here together, so that you’re getting people together who may not normally spend time together,” said Ward. With its newly expanded dining room, made possible by a $15,000 gift from the Witham Family Hotel Charitable Fund, Common Good will be able to serve even more people in the winter, and still have space for musicians and dancing.
In addition to meals, the Common Good food pantry is open for pick-ups on Sunday from noon to 1 p.m. and provides home deliveries on Fridays for those who can’t make the pick-up time. The organization is actively “trying to keep a finger on the pulse of what’s needed,” according to Ward.
During the worst of COVID-19, this meant taking the organization's meal service down to three days a week and giving out hand sanitizer, gloves and masks as well as food and household necessities. In the past, when community members have faced disasters such as a house fire or the sudden death of a partner, Common Good has also been able to step in and fundraise on behalf of individuals.
Now, Common Good is back up to five meals a week but is facing rising food and energy costs, coupled with an increased need for food pantry services on Mount Desert Island.
“We just try to find different ways to keep continuing to feed the community and encouraging them to go to all other resources because if they’re really struggling, we may not be able to meet all of their needs,” said Ward.
The Common Good relies almost entirely on volunteers and is looking for help with the pantry’s day-to-day operations as well as social media and marketing. Ward is also hoping to grow the board.
“We’ve kind of been the best-kept secret around here for a long time, and we’re not really trying to be secret,” she said.
Common Good is open Friday through Sunday from 7:30-11:30 a.m. and will be serving popovers until the weather cools in September. Suggested donation is $10, cash-only. For more information, visit www.commongoodsoupkitchen.com.