MACHIAS — The proposal to create the Downeast Maine National Heritage Area was signed into legislation by President Biden Dec. 29, 2022. The legislation specifically recognizes the national contributions of Downeast Maine’s natural resources industries, including wild blueberries, fishing and forestry.
After years of hard work by many residents of Downeast Maine, including the wild blueberry growers who initiated the process, this legislation creates the 56th National Heritage Area in the U.S. and the first one in Maine.
The Downeast Maine National Heritage Area includes all of Hancock and Washington counties as an area with national importance. These areas will now qualify for additional federal funds and will attract other funding to support locally led historic preservation, natural resource conservation, recreation, heritage tourism, new and traditional industries, and educational projects. The Downeast Maine NHA will provide matching funds to local entities, like a historical society, downtown revitalization group, municipal government, or school that undertake heritage-related projects within their communities.
National Heritage Areas are designations from Congress where historic, cultural and natural resources collectively tell a nationally important heritage story. Unlike national parks, National Heritage Areas are large, lived in and working landscapes where communities collaborate to determine how to make heritage relevant to their local interests and economies.
Now that the Downeast Maine National Heritage Area designation is approved, detailed public planning process will occur in 2023 and 2024. This process will result in what is called a management plan, which details priorities and projects outlined by community members and serves as a work plan for the NHA program going forward; it is updated annually to reflect progress, new opportunity and adjusted priorities. Once the management plan is complete, municipalities, organizations and schools will be eligible to receive federal dollars for projects related to Downeast heritage.