MACHIAS — The proposal to create the Downeast Maine National Heritage Area was signed into legislation by President Biden Dec. 29, 2022. The legislation specifically recognizes the national contributions of Downeast Maine’s natural resources industries, including wild blueberries, fishing and forestry.

After years of hard work by many residents of Downeast Maine, including the wild blueberry growers who initiated the process, this legislation creates the 56th National Heritage Area in the U.S. and the first one in Maine.

