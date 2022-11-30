Above the shelves of scrapbook paper in Fabricate is Reifsnyder's samples of a finished insert. Pictured is her brother and grandmother. She said she wants to inspire customers to dig back into their own family photos and make a decorated album to pass down to future generations.
Above the shelves of scrapbook paper in Fabricate is Reifsnyder's samples of a finished insert. Pictured is her brother and grandmother. She said she wants to inspire customers to dig back into their own family photos and make a decorated album to pass down to future generations.
BAR HARBOR — Fabricate, the quilting and scrapbooking store on Mount Desert Street, is not an average crafting store. Within the purple dome-shaped building are all the hallmarks: bolts of fabrics, reams of paper and a wide variety of art supplies for endless projects. But lesser known are the genealogist services owners Nessa Reifsnyder and Erin Cough offer to assist others in discovering their family histories.
Reifsnyder, who can usually be found behind the checkout counter, says it all starts with a query. Every so often a customer who has hit a dead end in their personal research will come in with a name or photo of their last known relative. Reifsnyder will use that information as a jumping off point to scour censuses from ancestry databases, newspaper archives and numerous public records and historical documents to trace family lineages and tell the forgotten stories of both people and society.
“Over the years, people have come in with vexing genealogical questions,” Reifsnyder said.
She recounts a time when she traced a woman’s lost familial line back to the Mayflower using a few news clippings tucked in an old family bible as the basis of her research. On another occasion, she demystified a family legend that was thought to have ancestral roots back to Royal Navy officer Horatio Nelson.
“Family is a complicated, emotional thing. And not everyone really wants to know,” Reifsnyder said.
After all the countless hours spent exploring past centuries, one throughline remains true. “The past is not this rosy, fab place that everybody talks about all the time,” Reifsnyder said. The rough circumstances everyday people were in – extreme economic hardship coupled with long and grueling jobs –broke the moral compass bonding families together, she said.
“I have to find empathy for every decision these people made. That is my job,” she said. “I want them to feel somehow off in the ether that they’re forgiven. Because it’s horrible stuff they had to decide to go forward to survive.”
Reifsnyder caught the researching bug in 1999 and has since hit 22,000 DNA matches on the database she shares with her husband. Hung on the walls of Fabricate are some of those newfound family photos that tell her own story of past generations.
“Myself, I lost connection to my dad’s family from my childhood. And the reason I started genealogy was to reconnect everybody,” Reisfysnyder said. “So when folks come in with questions that they have, I can go about doing the research that I’ve done for myself and help them.”
Upon first consideration, crafting and family tree research may not go hand in hand, but Reifsnyder explains that they are nearly inextricably linked. She said the modern-day scrapbooking industry grew out of the Mormon Church’s interest in genealogy as a way for them to preserve family memories and stories.
Many of the major scrapbooking manufacturers started in Utah in the 1980s and ‘90s and set a standard for the craft. Photo albums are designed with plastic sleeves to hold 12-by-12-inch paper inserts that are first decorated with pictures and captions.
“So the fact that we do genealogy just kind of flowed right into a business,” Reifsnyder said.
When Cough and Reifsnyder founded Fabricate in 2008, they wanted to have scrapbooking supplies as one of their staples. Today, the year-round “island of inspiration” is the only independent scrapbooking store in Maine, with more than a dozen pages designed inhouse.
“Maine is definitely a state that stays aware of its past. Families on this island are extremely connected generation to generation,” Reifnsyder said. “And it’s really wonderful to fit into that with the business.”
Victoria DeCoster covers the Bar Harbor area including town boards and committees. She recently moved to the island after graduating from Syracuse University last year. Contact Victoria with tips and story ideas.