BAR HARBOR — Fabricate, the quilting and scrapbooking store on Mount Desert Street, is not an average crafting store. Within the purple dome-shaped building are all the hallmarks: bolts of fabrics, reams of paper and a wide variety of art supplies for endless projects. But lesser known are the genealogist services owners Nessa Reifsnyder and Erin Cough offer to assist others in discovering their family histories.

Reifsnyder, who can usually be found behind the checkout counter, says it all starts with a query. Every so often a customer who has hit a dead end in their personal research will come in with a name or photo of their last known relative. Reifsnyder will use that information as a jumping off point to scour censuses from ancestry databases, newspaper archives and numerous public records and historical documents to trace family lineages and tell the forgotten stories of both people and society.

Reporter

Victoria DeCoster covers the Bar Harbor area including town boards and committees. She recently moved to the island after graduating from Syracuse University last year. Contact Victoria with tips and story ideas.

