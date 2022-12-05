SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Catherine Danae sculpts animals with needle and felting wool. She calls herself “a maker who loves the outdoors.” Danae will be the December People-Nature-Art presenter for Wendell Gilley Museum on Tuesday, Dec. 13 beginning at 7 p.m. in an online-only program.
“The beauty of nature is the endless colors and textures,” Danae said. “I am surrounded by inspiration and try to show my passion for the outdoors in my work.”
Danae has had artist residencies at Petrified Forest National Park in Arizona, John Day Fossil Beds National Monument in Oregon and Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park in Michigan. At each park, she created a fiber art sculpture that stayed at the park. “It is an engaging experience and a joy to interact with visitors explaining what I do and the importance of public lands and waters,” she said.
Many of the creatures Danae creates aren’t ones that people get to have hands-on experiences with in real life – fish, insects, birds – and she hopes interacting with them in fiber opens the door to talk about conservation.
“Art might not be the first tool one would think about when it comes to conservation, but it has been in service of public lands since the late 19th century when Hudson River School painters sent from the West majestic views on canvas,” she said. “More recently, one might think of the duck stamp, whose art competition opened in 1949 and still runs today. I’m proud to be part of a legacy of art in the outdoors, whose history is long and still embedded in sporting life and public lands and waters. Art opens doors for conversations about conservation.”
People-Nature-Art is the Gilley’s monthly series that brings painters, writers, carvers and creative types of all kinds to the Gilley to share how nature impacts their art and their approach to making it and how their art affects their approach to the natural world.