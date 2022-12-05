Lifestyle

Catherine Danae

Fiber artist Catherine Danae is Wendell Gilley Museum’s December People-Nature-Art presenter.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF WENDELL GILLEY MUSEUM

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Catherine Danae sculpts animals with needle and felting wool. She calls herself “a maker who loves the outdoors.” Danae will be the December People-Nature-Art presenter for Wendell Gilley Museum on Tuesday, Dec. 13 beginning at 7 p.m. in an online-only program.

“The beauty of nature is the endless colors and textures,” Danae said. “I am surrounded by inspiration and try to show my passion for the outdoors in my work.”