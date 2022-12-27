Evening Music resumes at St. Saviour's Jan. 21 Dec 27, 2022 Dec 27, 2022 Updated Dec 27, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lifestyle Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BAR HARBOR — Evening Music, the series of chamber music concerts at St. Saviour’s in Bar Harbor will resume on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 4 p.m.This concert will feature members of the Baroque Orchestra of Maine, violinist Heidi Powell and harpsichordist Daniel Pyle.These concerts are free, but donations in support of the Friends of Music at St. Saviour’s are encouraged. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bar Harbor St. Saviour's Episcopal Church Concert Recommended for you Popular Great Cranberry store destroyed by fire Skating rink almost finished Local model railroader pays tribute to Maine Island police log for week of Dec. 22 Brian Henkel named public works director Local Events Digital Edition December 22, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists