Sarah Daly

MOUNT DESERT — How do political parties derived from wartime belligerents successfully campaign as the best providers of future societal peace, attracting votes not just from core supporters but oftentimes also from the very people they targeted in war?

The Northeast Harbor Library will host a talk by Sarah Daly about her recent book, “Violent Victors: Why Blood-Stained Parties Win Postwar Elections,” at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9. This event will be held in person at the library with a virtual attendance option.