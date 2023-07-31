MOUNT DESERT — How do political parties derived from wartime belligerents successfully campaign as the best providers of future societal peace, attracting votes not just from core supporters but oftentimes also from the very people they targeted in war?
The Northeast Harbor Library will host a talk by Sarah Daly about her recent book, “Violent Victors: Why Blood-Stained Parties Win Postwar Elections,” at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9. This event will be held in person at the library with a virtual attendance option.
“Violent Victors” links war outcomes with democratic outcomes to shed essential new light on political life after war and offers global perspectives on important questions about electoral behavior in the wake of mass violence.
Daly is an associate professor of political science at Columbia University and faculty fellow of the Arnold A. Saltzman Institute of War and Peace Studies and Institute for Latin American Studies. She was named a 2018 Andrew Carnegie Fellow and received the Minerva-United States Institute of Peace, Peace and Security Early Career Scholar Award.
“Violent Victors” was selected to receive the 2023 Leon Epstein Outstanding Book Award from the American Political Science Association and was shortlisted for the 2023 Gregory Luebbert Price for the Best Book in Comparative Politics from the American Political Science Association.
For more information or to register for in person or virtual attendance, visit the library’s website at https://nehlibrary.org. This event is free and open to the public, and copies of the book will be available for sale and signing.