Entertainment

Rosso puffin watercolor

Paint an Atlantic puffin in watercolors in a class at Wendell Gilley Museum on Aug. 4, taught by local artist Erika Rosso.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF ERIKA ROSSO

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Local artist Erika Rosso will teach four classes in August for the Wendell Gilley Museum.

First up, on Friday, Aug. 4 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., is a chance to step into the magical world of watercolor and create a watercolor portrait of a colorful Atlantic puffin in a daytime Paint ‘n’ Sip for kids and adults.