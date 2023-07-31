SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Local artist Erika Rosso will teach four classes in August for the Wendell Gilley Museum.
First up, on Friday, Aug. 4 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., is a chance to step into the magical world of watercolor and create a watercolor portrait of a colorful Atlantic puffin in a daytime Paint ‘n’ Sip for kids and adults.
This class is suitable for painters of all levels and ages, families and individuals welcome; painters must be at least 6 years old. All materials will be supplied as well as tea and non-alcoholic beverages. The cost is $25 for museum members and $30 for nonmembers. This workshop is in person at the museum.
Then, on Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., experiment with acrylic paint in the style of artist Starla Michelle to create a playful portrait of a peacock. Each participant will receive a canvas to paint on and take home. All painting materials will be provided and class will be held outside at the museum, weather permitting. This class is suitable for ages 6 and up. Class size is limited. The cost is $25 for museum members and $30 for nonmembers.
On Friday, Aug. 11, paint a Japanese-style watercolor in an evening Paint ‘n’ Sip from 5-8 p.m. Each step will be demonstrated. This class, held at the museum, is suitable for all levels of painter but is for adults only. All materials are supplied, as well as wine, beer and spritzers. The cost is $25 for museum members and $30 for nonmembers.
Finally, paint in the fresh air focusing on “Granite, Boats & Water” in a three-hour plein air workshop on Friday, Aug. 25, from 9 a.m. to noon near the shore at Seal Cove. Rosso’s teaching style encourages an approach to watercolor painting that painters of all levels will find enjoyable. Bring your own painting materials or request a set from the museum. Students may also want to bring a chair and easel, water, sunhat and sunscreen. The cost is $30 for museum members and $35 for nonmembers.