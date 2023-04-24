TRENTON — Volta, an indoor climbing gym based in Trenton, is introducing Expedition Volta, a series of eight four-day summer experiences for ages 6-18. Each of the eight programs features dynamic indoor and outdoor activities at Volta and in Acadia National Park.
The first program, The Creature Quest, begins on June 27 and the last program, the Fellowship of the Carabiner, ends Aug. 18. The days begin at 8 a.m. and end at either 3 p.m. or 4, with various pickup and drop-off locations available.
“Climbing is at the core of our programs,” said Expedition Volta Camp Director Chiara Jeanfils. “Each camp will feature a day of outdoor climbing facilitated by Atlantic Climbing School as well as climbing at Volta.
The Fellowship of the Carabiner will be filled with climbing, fantasy and exploration. “If your child loves anything mystical, magical or enchanted, this might be the place for them,” said Jeanfils. “They’ll use their imagination to make homes for magical creatures, explore a mystical trail for mushrooms, moss and lichens, and climb their way through a fantastical obstacle course.”
The Creature Quest from June 27-30 is an outdoor camp of climbing, discovery and connection for ages 7-11.
Rock On runs from July 5-7 and focuses on skill-building, play and building confidence, on and off the wall. It is geared toward ages 6-9.
Adventure Awaits, July 11-14, is a camp of climbing, exploration and growth for ages 9-14. Activities will range from obstacle courses and scavenger hunts to nature prints and creating a naturalist notebook.
Defying Gravity runs from July 18-21 and is for ages 7-11. This adventure is filled with climbing, problem-solving and wonder and features the creation of a cardboard spaceship and investigation of life in space.
Volta Uprising, from July 25-28, is for ages 14-18. Volta Uprising will aim to help support participants in their journey to self-sufficiency as climbers and outdoorspeople.
Survivor Edition takes place Aug. 1-4 for ages 9-14. It features climbing, exploring and building survival skills.
Top Secret Spy Camp runs Aug. 8-11 and is for ages 7-11. Kids take on self-created secret agent personas that will be used throughout the week as they sneakily collect information for an undercover climbing-related mission.