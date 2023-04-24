Entertainment

Expedition Volta summer camp
PHOTO COURTESY OF VOLTA

TRENTON — Volta, an indoor climbing gym based in Trenton, is introducing Expedition Volta, a series of eight four-day summer experiences for ages 6-18. Each of the eight programs features dynamic indoor and outdoor activities at Volta and in Acadia National Park.

The first program, The Creature Quest, begins on June 27 and the last program, the Fellowship of the Carabiner, ends Aug. 18. The days begin at 8 a.m. and end at either 3 p.m. or 4, with various pickup and drop-off locations available.