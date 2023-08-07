Entertainment

Violist Kal Sugatski

Violist Kal Sugatski

 PHOTO COURTESY OF LINDSAY LADD

MOUNT DESERT — The fifth season of the Quietside Chamber Music Festival brings violist Kal Sugatski and pianists Cholong Park and Christina Spurling to the Somesville Union Meeting house for a program that spans from medieval mystic Hildegaard of Bingen to composers of the 21st century.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. at the Somesville Union Meetinghouse on Saturday, Aug. 12, and will feature music by Bach, Brahms, Rebecca Clarke and Paul Hindemith.