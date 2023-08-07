MOUNT DESERT — The fifth season of the Quietside Chamber Music Festival brings violist Kal Sugatski and pianists Cholong Park and Christina Spurling to the Somesville Union Meeting house for a program that spans from medieval mystic Hildegaard of Bingen to composers of the 21st century.
The concert begins at 7 p.m. at the Somesville Union Meetinghouse on Saturday, Aug. 12, and will feature music by Bach, Brahms, Rebecca Clarke and Paul Hindemith.
Violist Kal Sugatski was named 2022 Mainer of the Year for their newest project Vigorous Tenderness, an experimental outdoor concerts series centered around composers of color, queer composers and other marginalized voices in classical music.
A catalyst for radical change in the arts, Vigorous Tenderness presents relevant, powerful concert experiences that respond to social, political and environmental circumstances.
These experimental performances resemble an art museum experience, with chamber music ensembles spread across the landscape while the audience forges a self-curated path through the installation.
Sugatski performs regularly with the New York Philharmonic, Pittsburgh Symphony, New York City Ballet, International Contemporary Ensemble, New Jersey Symphony and on Broadway. They have also appeared with Stevie Wonder, Ben Folds, Norah Jones, Andrea Bocelli and The National. Their music can be heard on over 50 recordings and soundtracks.
Sugatski is a native of Portland and holds degrees from Oberlin Conservatory in Ohio and Manhattan School of Music in New York.