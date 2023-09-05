MOUNT DESERT — Anne Clunan, a recognized authority on Russia and international relations, will speak on “Contours of the Coming International Order in Light of the Russian War on Ukraine” at the Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, followed by a reception.
Free and open to the public, this is the inaugural lecture in an annual series on cultural understanding and world affairs organized by Acadia Senior College to honor its founders, and Clunan’s parents, Dorothy and Jim. Clunan’s parents had settled in Mount Desert upon retiring from foreign service careers, during which they traveled widely in Asia and Europe.
Clunan devoted her early career to leading international nongovernmental organizations in countries transitioning from Communism, for which the Czech and Slovak governments awarded her the Velvet Revolution Award. She subsequently has worked in the U.S. Senate, the U.S. Department of State, where she was mentored by Madeleine Albright, and the British Houses of Parliament.
Earning her doctorate in political science at the University of California at Berkeley, Clunan is now associate professor at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, Calif., as well as a faculty affiliate at the Center for International Security and Cooperation at Stanford University.
She has published extensively on Russia’s resurgence and aspirations, on the implications of economic globalization, and on the threats posed by emerging technologies and biological weapons. Recently she has been banned from Russia for her participation in the International Working Group on Russian Sanctions.