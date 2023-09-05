Entertainment

Anne Clunan

Anne Clunan

 PHOTO COURTESY OF ASC

MOUNT DESERT — Anne Clunan, a recognized authority on Russia and international relations, will speak on “Contours of the Coming International Order in Light of the Russian War on Ukraine” at the Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, followed by a reception.

Free and open to the public, this is the inaugural lecture in an annual series on cultural understanding and world affairs organized by Acadia Senior College to honor its founders, and Clunan’s parents, Dorothy and Jim. Clunan’s parents had settled in Mount Desert upon retiring from foreign service careers, during which they traveled widely in Asia and Europe.