MOUNT DESERT — Mount Desert Island Historical Society is hosting its next book club meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, April 24, on Zoom, and has selected “God’s Pocket” by Rachel Field to read as a group.

“God’s Pocket” is the fictionalized story of the real Samuel Hadlock of the Cranberry Isles who, in 1822, took three Inuit (one a child) on a repulsive traveling show in Europe that ended with their untimely deaths.