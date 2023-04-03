MOUNT DESERT — Mount Desert Island Historical Society is hosting its next book club meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, April 24, on Zoom, and has selected “God’s Pocket” by Rachel Field to read as a group.
“God’s Pocket” is the fictionalized story of the real Samuel Hadlock of the Cranberry Isles who, in 1822, took three Inuit (one a child) on a repulsive traveling show in Europe that ended with their untimely deaths.
Field was a novelist, poet and playwright who from the age of 15 lived four months of the year on Sutton Island in the Great Harbor of Mount Desert Island. Field’s love of Maine – its islands, coast and people – is clearly expressed in her work.
Field was given the Newbery Award for her children’s book “Hitty: The First Hundred Years.” She was also awarded the Caldecott Medal, a National Book Award, Newbery Honor Award and two Lewis Carroll Shelf Awards.
Maine writer Robin Clifford Wood wrote a book about purchasing Field's house on Sutton Island and learning more about the woman who lived there before her. Wood’s book, “The Field House: A Writer's Life Lost and Found on an Island in Maine,” was a 2022 Maine Literary Award winner.
Wood will appear as a special guest at the book club meeting to give a presentation on her research and writing of her book, including photos of Field dressed up as Samuel Hadlock of “God's Pocket.”
“God's Pocket” is no longer in print. Nearly 25 years ago, the Northeast Public Library, Great Cranberry Historical Society and Islesford Historical Society teamed up to reprint it. To borrow a copy, contact local MDI libraries.
Drop by the Sound Schoolhouse to buy a copy of the book for $20 or call Lisa Taplin Murray and she can mail it for $20 plus shipping. Since they are being sold on commission for the Islesford Historical Society, only cash and checks are accepted.
Over 10 years ago, the MDI Historical Society published one of Field's stories, "The Old Gods Come to Somesville, Maine," as a gift to their members. A copy of this booklet will be given to anyone who purchases a copy of “God's Pocket” while supplies last.