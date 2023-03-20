MOUNT DESERT — The Northeast Harbor Library will host Maine artist Robert Shetterly for a lecture about his work and the Americans Who Tell the Truth Project at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29.
Americans Who Tell the Truth is a traveling exhibit that features portraits painted by Shetterly of past and present figures in American history who have inspired, pushed, challenged and warned the country and its citizens to do better.
The project incorporates education and an online gallery of the portraits with biographies of each subject. The exhibit has been traveling around the country since 2003, and three of the portraits are on display at the library for the month of March, along with local student artwork inspired by the project.
Shetterly’s paintings and prints are in collections all over the U.S. and Europe. A collection of his drawings and etchings, “Speaking Fire at Stones,” was published in 1993. Since 1990, he has been the president of the Union of Maine Visual Artists (UMVA), and a producer of UMVA’s Maine Masters Project, an ongoing series of video documentaries about Maine Artists.
Shetterly is the subject of the 2021 documentary “Truth Tellers,” which is scheduled to be shown on Maine Public TV on March 30 and April 1.
This free event will be held in person at the library, with a virtual attendance option. Registration is recommended. For more information or to register for in-person or virtual attendance, visit the library’s website at nehlibrary.org.