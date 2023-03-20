Entertainment

Robert Shetterly

 PHOTO COURTESY OF NEHL

MOUNT DESERT — The Northeast Harbor Library will host Maine artist Robert Shetterly for a lecture about his work and the Americans Who Tell the Truth Project at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29.

Americans Who Tell the Truth is a traveling exhibit that features portraits painted by Shetterly of past and present figures in American history who have inspired, pushed, challenged and warned the country and its citizens to do better.