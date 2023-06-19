MOUNT DESERT — It could be said that without Secretary of State George Shultz, President Ronald Reagan could not have achieved the most important foreign policy accomplishment of his presidency: the unwinding of the Cold War.
The Northeast Harbor Library will host an author talk by Philip Taubman, who will speak about his new book “In the Nation’s Service: The Life and Times of George P. Shultz,” at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28.
The book delves into Shultz’s gift for forging relationships and his passion for finding practical solutions to complex challenges that allowed him to alter the arc of history during the Reagan administration, often in the face of withering resistance. His warnings in recent years about climate change, technological advances and Russian expansionism set him apart from an increasingly illiberal Republican Party.
Taubman is a lecturer at Stanford University’s Center for International Security and Cooperation (CISAC). Before joining CISAC, Taubman worked at the New York Times as a reporter and editor for nearly 30 years, specializing in national security issues, including intelligence and defense policies and operations. He is also the author of “The Partnership: Five Cold Warriors and Their Quest to Ban the Bomb” and “Secret Empire: Eisenhower, the CIA, and the Hidden Story of America’s Space Espionage.” He is a summer resident of Mount Desert Island.
This event will be held in person at the library, with a virtual attendance option. Registration is recommended. For more information or to register for in-person or virtual attendance, visit the library’s website at https://nehlibrary.org.