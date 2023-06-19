Entertainment

Philip Taubman

 PHOTO COURTESY OF NEHL
Taubman book cover

MOUNT DESERT — It could be said that without Secretary of State George Shultz, President Ronald Reagan could not have achieved the most important foreign policy accomplishment of his presidency: the unwinding of the Cold War.

The Northeast Harbor Library will host an author talk by Philip Taubman, who will speak about his new book “In the Nation’s Service: The Life and Times of George P. Shultz,” at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28.