MOUNT DESERT — The Northeast Harbor Library will host a screening of the documentary film “Pieces of the World: The Art and Life of Robert S. Neuman” on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 5:30 p.m. The film brings together a range of voices to craft an appropriately complex picture of an artist who used the language of a global art movement to explore uniquely personal concerns.
Neuman’s daughter Christina Neuman Godfrey will introduce the film and will lead a Q&A after the screening. Light refreshments will be served.
Robert S. Neuman (1926-2015) embraced the tenets of modernism early in his career, devoting seven decades to an exploration of the movement’s visual essentials – an exploration infused with abstract, symbolic and occasionally overt references to the places and people that most impacted him.
His first encounter with modernism in California’s Bay Area in 1946 had been equal parts shocking and enthralling. Born and raised in Kellogg, Idaho, he’d spent his youth painting scenic vistas in a realist style. The chaotic mélange of expressive color, shape and texture in West Coast abstraction opposed everything he thought he knew. Rather than turn away, he embraced the challenge, arranging to study with leading émigré modernists and traveling to Europe with the support of Fulbright and Guggenheim fellowships to explore the movement’s roots.
The film traces his development as an artist through these early years and onward towards his commercial success with Pace Gallery and Allan Stone Gallery and his efforts to balance his studio practice with teaching appointments at institutions that included Brown, Harvard and Keene State College, where he retired as chair of the art department. It also examines Neuman’s personal life: Interviews with family members, friends and colleagues reveal his long connection to Mount Desert Island, where he summered for nearly 50 years, his combined sensitivity and drive, and his ability to tell a humorous story at his own expense.
This screening is free and open to the public, and registration is recommended. Visit the library’s website at https://nehlibrary.org to register.