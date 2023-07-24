Entertainment

MOUNT DESERT — The Northeast Harbor Library will host a screening of the documentary film “Pieces of the World: The Art and Life of Robert S. Neuman” on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 5:30 p.m. The film brings together a range of voices to craft an appropriately complex picture of an artist who used the language of a global art movement to explore uniquely personal concerns.

Neuman’s daughter Christina Neuman Godfrey will introduce the film and will lead a Q&A after the screening. Light refreshments will be served.