Anne Kozak

BAR HARBOR — Most histories of Acadia National Park chronicle the contributions of men. While these contributions were critical, women also played a pivotal role.

Anne Kozak will discuss the role women played in Acadia’s creation at Jesup Memorial Library at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, during a talk about her new book, “Images of America: Acadia National Park.”