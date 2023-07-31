BAR HARBOR — Most histories of Acadia National Park chronicle the contributions of men. While these contributions were critical, women also played a pivotal role.
Anne Kozak will discuss the role women played in Acadia’s creation at Jesup Memorial Library at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, during a talk about her new book, “Images of America: Acadia National Park.”
Kozak’s book examines the role of women, the activities that characterize people enjoying the park, and the development of infrastructure, particularly the bridges and motor roads in Acadia.
Having access to two private photograph collections – those of the van Heerden family and Harold MacQuinn Inc – as well as the photograph collection of Leo Grossman, the engineer for the Cadillac Mountain Road, Kozak was able to use many previously unpublished images in the book.
Kozak, after 45 years, retired in June 2022 as a faculty member and director of the writing program at College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor. Her greatest accomplishment, she feels, was developing the Writing Center where trained peer tutors assist other students with a range of writing assignments. Upon her retirement, the college renamed it the Anne Kozak Center for Excellence in Writing.
For many years, Kozak covered Bar Harbor and Mount Desert, as well as Acadia National Park, for The Bar Harbor Times and Mount Desert Islander. In 2016, she and Susan Leiter published “The Wild Gardens of Acadia,” about a garden where Kozak, who currently co-chairs the Wild Garden Committee, has volunteered since 1972. In 2023, she was given Friends of Acadia’s Acadia Inspiration Award and named a Steward of History by Bar Harbor Historical Society.