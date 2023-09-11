MOUNT DESERT — Local author Anne Kozak will talk about the role of women in the history of Acadia National Park at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the Northeast Harbor Library.
Kozak’s most recent book is called “Images of Acadia: Acadia National Park.” Along with the roles of women in its history, the book also examines the activities that characterize the people who enjoy the park and the development of infrastructure, particularly the bridges and motor roads. It includes many previously unpublished historical images from private photograph collections.
In June 2022, Kozak retired after 45 years as a faculty member and director of Bar Harbor’s College of the Atlantic’s writing program. She developed the college’s writing center, where trained peer tutors assist students with a range of writing assignments. Upon her retirement, the college renamed the writing center the Anne Kozak Center for Excellence in Writing.
For many years, Kozak covered Bar Harbor and Mount Desert, as well as the park, for The Bar Harbor Times and Mount Desert Islander. In 2016, she and Susan Leiter published “The Wild Gardens of Acadia,” which is about a garden where Kozak, who currently co-chairs the Wild Garden committee, has volunteered since 1972. In 2023, Friends of Acadia honored Kozak with the Acadia Inspiration Award, and she was also named a Steward of History by the Bar Harbor Historical Society.
For more information or to register for in-person or virtual attendance, visit the library’s website at https://nehlibrary.org.
This event is free and open to the public. Copies of the book from The Nook bookstore will be available for sale and signing.