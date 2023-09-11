Entertainment

MOUNT DESERT — Local author Anne Kozak will talk about the role of women in the history of Acadia National Park at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the Northeast Harbor Library.

Kozak’s most recent book is called “Images of Acadia: Acadia National Park.” Along with the roles of women in its history, the book also examines the activities that characterize the people who enjoy the park and the development of infrastructure, particularly the bridges and motor roads. It includes many previously unpublished historical images from private photograph collections.