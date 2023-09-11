Entertainment

BAR HARBOR — “I believe photography can be a hobby or vocation that can be enjoyed by anyone at any age,” said professional photographer Michael Leonard, who will be at Jesup Memorial Library at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, for a program called “Make Your Best Shot.”

Leonard has been taking pictures for more than 40 years. During this program, he will share his years of experience in providing useful techniques for taking and editing photos. Among his favorite subjects are nighttime scenes, including lightning and the Aurora. In the daytime, he likes shooting landscapes, seascapes, lighthouses and schooners.