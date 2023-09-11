BAR HARBOR — “I believe photography can be a hobby or vocation that can be enjoyed by anyone at any age,” said professional photographer Michael Leonard, who will be at Jesup Memorial Library at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, for a program called “Make Your Best Shot.”
Leonard has been taking pictures for more than 40 years. During this program, he will share his years of experience in providing useful techniques for taking and editing photos. Among his favorite subjects are nighttime scenes, including lightning and the Aurora. In the daytime, he likes shooting landscapes, seascapes, lighthouses and schooners.
His work has been featured in many publications and nationally on The Weather Channel.
Leonard has been promoting Maine photography for years and teaches workshops and leads photography field trips through his company, Photo Tourism by Mike. This program is being held in conjunction with a 20-lighthouse photography tour that sails from Bar Harbor on Sept. 24, for which Leonard will be an expert guide. Leonard leads the Southern Maine Adobe Photoshop User Group and has attended 15 Photoshop World Training conventions and numerous Adobe classes over the past 16 years. He worked for over 36 years in television production and engineering, mostly in the Portland area.
This “Best Shot” program begins with a stunning slide show of some of Leonard’s finest images. He will then cover the basics – formatting memory cards, exposure, white balance and depth of field.
Leonard has been praised for making the complex understandable. This presentation aims to have audience members leave with ideas they can directly apply to start making better pictures. To learn more about Leonard’s work and events, visit www.phototourismbymike.com.