Take the family on a sensory nature walk March 18 Mar 10, 2023 SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Take some time to engage your senses during a sensory nature walk on Saturday, March 18, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the Wendell Gilley Museum.Camp Beech Cliff's Matt Cornish will lead participants along the Causeway Trail and back again, stopping along the way to engage each sense to experience nature in a fresh and fun way.This is a gentle, easy walk suitable for all ages. This event is free for museum member and $5 per person for nonmembers. Registration is required at www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/calendar.