Susan Hand Shetterly

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Author and naturalist Susan Hand Shetterly will delve into what she calls “the landscape of home” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Wendell Gilley Museum as its People-Nature-Art presenter for July.

In her newest book, “Notes on the Landscape of Home,” Shetterly explores in a series of essays what it is to live in a Downeast coastal town and to pay attention, over time, to what it offers of land, water, wildlife and neighbors.