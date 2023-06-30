SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Author and naturalist Susan Hand Shetterly will delve into what she calls “the landscape of home” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Wendell Gilley Museum as its People-Nature-Art presenter for July.
In her newest book, “Notes on the Landscape of Home,” Shetterly explores in a series of essays what it is to live in a Downeast coastal town and to pay attention, over time, to what it offers of land, water, wildlife and neighbors.
While writing these essays, she took her cue from Henry David Thoreau and Wendell Berry, who advocated for the virtues of staying in one place, believing that as we delve deeper into the landscape of home, we learn to read the world.
A resident of Surry, Shetterly has lived on the coast of Maine for most of her life. She writes about wildlife and wild lands, has worked as a wild bird rehabilitator. She is an award-winning writer of books and articles for magazines and newspapers.
Among the many things she has written about are the reestablishment of the bald eagle population in Maine, the reintroduction of the American turkey, the turkey vulture’s northward trend, shorebird migrations, the bluefin tuna and the humpback and right whales in the Gulf of Maine, counting alewives along a stream in her town in the spring, seaweed cultivation in a bay and the rebirth of a forest.
The presentation happens live at the museum and will be simultaneously livestreamed. There will be a book signing afterward. Registration is required at www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/events.