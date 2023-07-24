Entertainment

SCAM Bugatti

This 1920s Bugatti was at the 2022 Seal Cove Cars & Coffee Import Day.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF SEAL COVE AUTO MUSEUM

TREMONT — Seal Cove Auto Museum is having its fifth family friendly Cars & Coffee gathering of 2023, Imports and Foreign Autos, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 29.

The museum invites visitors to exhibit their specialty automobiles of all kinds, all vintages and varieties. As always, motorcycles, bicycles, tractors and modes of transportation other than cars are welcome to exhibit as well.