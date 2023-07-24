TREMONT — Seal Cove Auto Museum is having its fifth family friendly Cars & Coffee gathering of 2023, Imports and Foreign Autos, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 29.
The museum invites visitors to exhibit their specialty automobiles of all kinds, all vintages and varieties. As always, motorcycles, bicycles, tractors and modes of transportation other than cars are welcome to exhibit as well.
While admission to the museum and featured exhibits is free to all during the hours of the event, donations are accepted. Light refreshments are offered at no charge, including freshly roasted local coffee from 2023 coffee sponsor, Crooked Porch Coffee, as well as assorted donuts.
Executive Director Ethan Yankura and Curator of Collections Bill Barter will discuss the collection, demonstrating select automobiles of the period.
The sixth Cars & Coffee – Ford Day – will take place on Saturday, Aug. 19.
And don’t forget, on Saturday, Aug. 5, the museum will be hosting its 60th anniversary celebration with its third iteration of the popular Car-B-Que, featuring three food trucks, live music, a specialty car show, youth activities, the Darling’s Ice Cream Truck for a Cause, beer and wine, and more. Tickets are available both online in advance and at the gate. Exhibitors are encouraged to register in advance, but they may also register on the day of the event.
Located at 1414 Tremont Road in Seal Cove, the Seal Cove Auto Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from May 1 through Oct. 31. For more information, visit www.sealcoveautomuseum.org or call (207) 244-9242.