HAMPDEN — Local student musicians will take to the stage for the Maine Music Educators Association’s State Instrumental Jazz Festival next weekend at Hampden Academy.
The festival will take place Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18. Musicians from Ellsworth High School, George Stevens Academy (GSA), Bucksport High School, Mount Desert Island (MDI) High School, Pemetic Elementary School and Tremont Consolidated School will perform.
The performance schedule for local schools is as follows:
Friday, March 17
• Ellsworth Jazz Band, 1 p.m. (Room 1)
• GSA Combo 1, 1:30 p.m. (Room 2)
• GSA Combo 2, 3 p.m. (Room 2)
• Ellsworth Jazz Combo, 4:30 p.m. (Room 2)
• GSA Jazz Band, 5 p.m. (Room 1)
• Ellsworth Jazz Combo 2, 5:45 p.m. (Room 2)
Saturday, March 18
• Bucksport Jazz Combo 1, 8 a.m. (Room 1)
• Bucksport Jazz Combo 2, 9 a.m. (Room 1)
• Tremont and Pemetic Jazz Band, 9 a.m. (Room 2)
• MDI Jazz Band, 2:30 p.m. (Room 1)
At last year’s festival, local schools and students received multiple awards and recognitions. GSA students Morgan Davis and Mattea Black, along with MDI’s Quentin Pileggi, were all recognized for outstanding musicianship.
The MDI Jazz Band earned a gold medal, while Ellsworth High School, three separate GSA jazz combos and the GSA jazz band each received silver medals. Combos from Ellsworth and Bucksport high schools each received bronze medals.