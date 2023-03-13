Entertainment

HAMPDEN — Local student musicians will take to the stage for the Maine Music Educators Association’s State Instrumental Jazz Festival next weekend at Hampden Academy.

The festival will take place Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18. Musicians from Ellsworth High School, George Stevens Academy (GSA), Bucksport High School, Mount Desert Island (MDI) High School, Pemetic Elementary School and Tremont Consolidated School will perform.