Donna Coleman

MOUNT DESERT — The Northeast Harbor Library will host internationally renowned concert pianist Donna Coleman in a special concert performance of Charles Ives’ monumental Second Pianoforte Sonata on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 5:30 p.m.

Coleman’s version of the sonata includes readings from the literature of the four authors for whom the movements are named: Emerson, Hawthorne, Alcott (in this case, Louisa May) and Thoreau, as well as excerpts from Ives’s own “Essays Before a Sonata,” the book he wrote as a companion to the sonata. The “Thoreau” movement concludes with a brief flute solo that will be played by Allison Kiger. Readings will be given by Peter Rogers.