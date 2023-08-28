MOUNT DESERT — The Northeast Harbor Library will host internationally renowned concert pianist Donna Coleman in a special concert performance of Charles Ives’ monumental Second Pianoforte Sonata on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 5:30 p.m.
Coleman’s version of the sonata includes readings from the literature of the four authors for whom the movements are named: Emerson, Hawthorne, Alcott (in this case, Louisa May) and Thoreau, as well as excerpts from Ives’s own “Essays Before a Sonata,” the book he wrote as a companion to the sonata. The “Thoreau” movement concludes with a brief flute solo that will be played by Allison Kiger. Readings will be given by Peter Rogers.
The “Concord Sonata,” as it is commonly known, is, in Ives’s own words, “an attempt to present [one person's] impression of the spirit of Transcendentalism that is associated in the minds of many with Concord, Mass., of over a half-century ago. This is undertaken in impressionistic pictures of Emerson and Thoreau, a sketch of the Alcotts, and a Scherzo supposed to reflect a lighter quality which is often found in the fantastic side of Hawthorne.”
As a boy growing up in rural Connecticut in the last quarter of the 19th century, Ives absorbed the myriad elements of a musical culture in revolution. Marching bands breaking out into syncopated dance numbers; staid hymn tunes gone gospel; Scottish reels claw-hammered on banjo and banged on bones; English ballads in “dialect” verses performed by “blackface” quartets; intimate, “salon” music shifting venue from countess's drawing room to "madam's" reception room; traditional triadic harmonies enriched (if not cluttered) with increasing chromaticism, musical forms stretched over hours (or days) rather than minutes; orchestras spilling over the edges of the stage with Debussy, Stravinsky, Skryabin, Mahler and Schoenberg waiting in the wings.
Here was a young man with infallible sound memory taking it all in along with large doses of fundamentalist Christianity and later on, Emerson’s Transcendentalism, and turning it around in his inimitable cantankerous Yankee fashion. The result: music of supernatural vision, both forward and backward, merging tradition and invention with sentiment, passion and poetry.
Coleman’s association with Ives’s music goes back at least 50 years and includes two compact discs for Et’Cetera Records, both of which received rave reviews upon release from the international press, hundreds of concert performances, and the privilege of working closely with John Kirkpatrick, former Curator of the Ives Collection at Yale, who gave the first complete performance of the Second Pianoforte Sonata in New York's Town Hall in 1939.
This performance will be presented without intermission and will run about 75 minutes.
Coleman will present a pre-concert talk about the Concord Sonata, its composer, and its relationship to American Transcendentalism on Friday, Sept. 1 at 2 p.m. at the library. The pre-concert talk will be available via Zoom; the concert is in-person only. All events are free and open to the public but registration is required. Visit the library's website at nehlibrary.org to register. Seating is limited.