TRENTON — Support animals while enjoying live music and food and bidding on auction items at the SPCA of Hancock County’s 10th Annual Wine & Whiskers fundraiser.
The fun begins at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, at the Bar Harbor Club on West Street in Bar Harbor. The cost is $150 per person ($75 of which is tax deductible) and will include hors d’oeuvres and a three-course dinner. There will be a cash bar. All the proceeds from the evening support the operation of the nonprofit organization’s animal shelter.
Live music will be provided by the Ann Delaney Trio and there will be both silent and live auctions with radio personality Chris Popper serving as auctioneer.
Auction items include dinner at the popular Aragosta restaurant in Deer Isle, a granite sailboat sculpture by Stone Designs & Granite Garden Gallery, jewelry by Lisa Hall, a stay at the Samoset Resort in Rockland with golf package, a tour of the classic East of Eden property and car collection in Bar Harbor and ride aboard the owners’ Hinckley yacht and Andy Warhol-inspired manatee prints by artist Lavinia Haas.
Haas created the limited-edition manatee prints to support Jennifer Skiff, award-winning author, SPCA trustee and the director of international programs at Animal Wellness Action, in her relentless work to protect Florida manatees.
This year’s Wine & Whiskers is in honor of Michele Abbott-Croan, a beloved SPCA volunteer and former board member who lost her brave battle with cancer last August.
Guests will have the opportunity to contribute to a scholarship in Abbott-Croan’s honor to benefit a Mount Desert Island High School graduate pursuing a career in animal care.
Those unable to attend Wine & Whiskers may still support the SPCA’s mission by donating or becoming an event sponsor.
To make a reservation, to pre-bid on auction items or to find out how to donate or become a sponsor, contact Jamie O’Keefe at (207) 299-8732 or by visiting www.spcahancockcounty.org.