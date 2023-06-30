Entertainment

Haas manatee print

Limited-edition Andy Warhol-inspired manatee prints by artist Lavinia Haas will be up for auction at the 10th Annual Wine & Whiskers fundraiser at the Bar Harbor Club on July 18.

 IMAGE COURTESY OF SPCA OF HANCOCK COUNTY

TRENTON — Support animals while enjoying live music and food and bidding on auction items at the SPCA of Hancock County’s 10th Annual Wine & Whiskers fundraiser.

The fun begins at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, at the Bar Harbor Club on West Street in Bar Harbor. The cost is $150 per person ($75 of which is tax deductible) and will include hors d’oeuvres and a three-course dinner. There will be a cash bar. All the proceeds from the evening support the operation of the nonprofit organization’s animal shelter.