Entertainment

Viano String Quartet

Viano String Quartet

 PHOTO COURTESY OF LAUREN KONCINSKY

MOUNT DESERT — The Mount Desert Festival of Chamber Music opened its 60th season at The Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor earlier this month. The concert series continues at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays through Aug.15.

The July 25 event features the Dover Quartet. Violinists Joel Link and Bryan Lee and cellist Camden Shaw are alumni of the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia, Pa. Hezekiah Leung on viola studied at Rice University and Toronto’s Royal Conservatory of Music, joining the quartet in September 2022. The program will include music by Joseph Haydn, George Walker and Johannes Brahms.