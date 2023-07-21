MOUNT DESERT — The Mount Desert Festival of Chamber Music opened its 60th season at The Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor earlier this month. The concert series continues at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays through Aug.15.
The July 25 event features the Dover Quartet. Violinists Joel Link and Bryan Lee and cellist Camden Shaw are alumni of the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia, Pa. Hezekiah Leung on viola studied at Rice University and Toronto’s Royal Conservatory of Music, joining the quartet in September 2022. The program will include music by Joseph Haydn, George Walker and Johannes Brahms.
The August schedule begins with a performance by four guest artists – Stephanie Chase on violin, Dov Scheindlin on viola, Mark Shuman on cello and Moran Katz on clarinet. The program features four European composers: Rachmaninoff, Messiaen, Schumann and Dvořák.
The Viano String Quartet takes The Neighborhood House stage on Aug. 8. Comprised of four Colburn Conservatory (Los Angeles, Calif.) alumni, the group is currently the Nina von Maltzahn String Quartet-in-Residence at the Curtis Institute of Music.
Violinists Lucy Wang and Hao Zhou, with Aiden Kane on viola and cellist Tate Zawadiuk will perform four pieces spanning the 20th to 21st century of classical compositions. Astor Piazzola’s “Introduccion al Angel” opens the concert, followed by two contemporary composers: Caroline Shaw’s “The Evergreen” and Kevin Lau’s “The Train to Improbable Places.” Erno Dohnanyi’s Piano Quintet in C minor, Op. 1 closes out the evening.
The final performance of the season takes place on Aug. 15 with the Brentano Quartet, formed in 1992 at The Juilliard School in New York City. Violinists Mark Steinberg and Serena Canin, Misha Amory on viola and cellist Nina Lee will be joined by two guest artists, Maria Lambros on viola and cellist Michael Kannen, a founding member of the quartet. The evening will consist entirely of Brahms compositions, a serene conclusion to the 60th anniversary series.
Tickets may be purchased in advance at www.mtdesertfestival.org or at the box office at The Neighborhood House on Mondays from noon to 4 p.m. and on Tuesdays from noon until 7:30 p.m.