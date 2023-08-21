Entertainment

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Celebrate People, Nature and Art – the guiding words of the Wendell Gilley Museum – with noted sibling musicians Thomas and Sarah Joyce Cooper in a concert at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Southwest Harbor on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 2 p.m.

Performances in this one-hour concert include works by Haydn and Gershwin, along with sonatas, arias, musical theater and spirituals.