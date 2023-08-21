SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Celebrate People, Nature and Art – the guiding words of the Wendell Gilley Museum – with noted sibling musicians Thomas and Sarah Joyce Cooper in a concert at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Southwest Harbor on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 2 p.m.
Performances in this one-hour concert include works by Haydn and Gershwin, along with sonatas, arias, musical theater and spirituals.
Thomas, a violinist, is a three-time winner of New England Conservatory’s Entrepreneurial Musicianship award. He is co-founder of Fermata Chamber Soloists, and as an orchestral player, he is concertmaster of the Du Bois Orchestra of Harvard. He performs with the Boston Philharmonic, Portland’s Palaver Strings and the Cape Cod Chamber Orchestra.
As a soloist, he ha¬¬s appeared with American orchestras including the Colorado College Festival Orchestra, the Coeur D'Alene Symphony Orchestra, the Credo Baroque Orchestra, the Du Bois Orchestra of Harvard and the Middlesex Chamber Orchestra among others.
Sarah recently made her debut at Carnegie Hall and will perform with the Boston Lyric Opera the day before her performance for the Wendell Gilley Museum. Last month she performed the role of Adina in Donizetti’s comedy, L’elisir d’amore.
Based in Boston, she performs throughout the U.S., including with Syracuse Opera and Tri-Cities Opera. She appeared with Opera Ithaca as Anna in a film version of Verdi’s Nabucco and performed with the Cape Cod Chamber Orchestra in Barber’s Knoxville: Summer of 1915.