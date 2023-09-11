Entertainment

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Walk in the footsteps of elephants and mammoths - in Maine! Join author Gary Hoyle, former Curator of Natural History at the Maine State Museum, as he leads a journey into the fascinating story behind his book “Mystery Tusk: Searching for Elephants in the Maine Woods” at the Southwest Harbor Public Library at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The book is the true story of Hoyle’s search for a mysterious tusk that seems to have two conflicting histories – one ancient and one modern. His search for the truth led him to direct the first excavation of a mammoth in Maine and to uncover historical facts about an elephant that inspired P.T. Barnum.