SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Walk in the footsteps of elephants and mammoths - in Maine! Join author Gary Hoyle, former Curator of Natural History at the Maine State Museum, as he leads a journey into the fascinating story behind his book “Mystery Tusk: Searching for Elephants in the Maine Woods” at the Southwest Harbor Public Library at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23.
The book is the true story of Hoyle’s search for a mysterious tusk that seems to have two conflicting histories – one ancient and one modern. His search for the truth led him to direct the first excavation of a mammoth in Maine and to uncover historical facts about an elephant that inspired P.T. Barnum.
Most of Hoyle’s work has been at the interface of art and science. For 28 years, he was an exhibits artist and the Curator of Natural History at the Maine State Museum. His part-time project work has been for institutions from New England to Iowa, including the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago. His personal artwork has toured the country from coast to coast, as well as Japan. He is now a great-grandfather and lives with his wife, Jeanne, who is the librarian on Swan’s Island. For more information, visit https://garyhoyle.weebly.com/.
The program and the book aren’t just for science and history buffs. They are about Maine natural history mystery that is sure to appeal to folks of all backgrounds and ages. Register at https://swhplibrary.libcal.com/event/11112854. Online viewing is available.