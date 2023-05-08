SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Join Billy Helprin, director of the Somes-Meynell Wildlife Sanctuary, at the Southwest Harbor Public Library at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, for Loons of MDI, a talk and slide show about loon biology, behavior, conservation efforts and breeding success of the Mount Desert Island population.
Staff at the sanctuary on Somes Pond have been studying local loons for over 20 years. This talk will cover what each person can do to help support loons, particularly when they are on local lakes and ponds.
Helprin has been the director of the sanctuary since 2015. He coordinates wildlife research and monitoring projects; provides professional development for teachers and learning experiences for students aimed at increasing interdisciplinary thinking, raising scientific literacy and connecting people to their local outdoor environments; and manages the lands and waters that comprise the sanctuary.
Prior to working for the sanctuary, he was Maine Coast Heritage Trust’s MDI regional steward. Helprin has worked and studied wildlife in Wyoming, Ohio and Kenya, East Africa. He has a bachelor’s degree in environmental science and biology from St. Lawrence University, a master’s degree in wildlife biology from Utah State University and a Master of Arts in teaching from Kent State University.