Billy Helprin

Billy Helprin kayaking Sieur de Monts Spring.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF BO GREENE

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Join Billy Helprin, director of the Somes-Meynell Wildlife Sanctuary, at the Southwest Harbor Public Library at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, for Loons of MDI, a talk and slide show about loon biology, behavior, conservation efforts and breeding success of the Mount Desert Island population.

Staff at the sanctuary on Somes Pond have been studying local loons for over 20 years. This talk will cover what each person can do to help support loons, particularly when they are on local lakes and ponds.