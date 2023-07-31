MOUNT DESERT — For 30 years, Bill Noble has worked as a garden designer and professional in garden preservation. As director of preservation for the Garden Conservancy, he was instrumental in the preservation and restoration of dozens of gardens. As a garden designer, he works with clients to create compelling new gardens or to restore and revitalize existing ones.
Noble will present “The Making of a New England Garden, Inspiration and Practice” at the Beatrix Farrand Society Annual Lecture on Saturday, Aug. 5, at 4 p.m.
Noble’s lecture will explore how his consideration of gardens and their relation to the larger landscape, and how they connect to the natural and cultural environment, influenced the creation of his garden in Vermont.
In his 2020 book, “Spirit of Place: The Making of a New England Garden,” Noble describes the pleasures and challenges – both aesthetic and practical – of creating a garden that feels deeply rooted to its place. His garden is included in the Smithsonian Institution’s Archive of American Gardens and has been featured in Martha Stewart Living, House & Garden, The New York Times, Washington Post and the Garden Conservancy’s Outstanding American Gardens.
In-person attendance registration has closed for this program as it has reached capacity in the Holy Family Chapel in Seal Harbor, but there is a waitlist, and online participation is still available at www.beatrixfarrandsociety.org/programs.
The Beatrix Farrand Society is a nonprofit organization founded to foster the art and science of horticulture and landscape design, with emphasis on the life and work of Beatrix Farrand. Garland Farm, the last home and gardens of Beatrix Farrand, is open to the public every Thursday from 1-4 p.m. until Sept. 21.