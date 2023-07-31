Entertainment

 PHOTO COURTESY OF BEATRIX FARRAND SOCIETY

MOUNT DESERT — For 30 years, Bill Noble has worked as a garden designer and professional in garden preservation. As director of preservation for the Garden Conservancy, he was instrumental in the preservation and restoration of dozens of gardens. As a garden designer, he works with clients to create compelling new gardens or to restore and revitalize existing ones.

Noble will present “The Making of a New England Garden, Inspiration and Practice” at the Beatrix Farrand Society Annual Lecture on Saturday, Aug. 5, at 4 p.m.